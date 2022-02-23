Karen Wright: This week I’m on the telly and I will be at the Rhubarb Festival!

Karen Wright writes: I need to be super prepared and very organised to be sure that I am at the top of my game performance-wise.

The filming for the Channel 5 programme has been ongoing for a couple of months. In January we took our caravan down to the Caravan and Motorhome club site at Castleton in Derbyshire and we spent two days filming. I was filmed cooking recipes inside and outside of the caravan.

Then last week, the morning after flying home from Tenerife, we went back to the caravan again to film some footage of the inside of my cupboards and fridge. I know it sounds a bit peculiar but it should be fun to watch.

Karen in her beloved caravan.

When I go to the NEC, I will be having a look around different caravan kitchens and be filmed giving my reviews of them.

The programme is called Today at the Caravan Show, it is screened Wednesday and Thursday night this week (February 23 and 24 ) on Channel 5 at 8pm, although currently my part is due to go out on Thursday.

Television can be fickle; I did film with Jane McDonald for her new show but in the end it wasn’t included in the footage. I am confident though that tonight I will be on the telly with the caravan!

Rhubarb! Well, this will be my third time doing demos at the festival. It always takes me ages to decide what to make.

I always like to include a savoury dish as rhubarb is in fact a vegetable.

On Friday in the marquee at 2pm I am making a Middle Eastern-style chicken with rhubarb, with soft spices and parsnip to sweeten it up. It is so fragrant and delicious. Why not come along and watch?

On Saturday I am doing some small demos throughout the day in The Ridings shopping centre, just outside TK Maxx.

On Sunday I return once again to the marquee and I am making a rhubarb and custard tart at noon.

I look forward to seeing our city in full swing!