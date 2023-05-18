Breakfast can be transformed even with little time

​I must have been told or read this hundreds of times over the years and still I often skip it.

If I don’t skip it, I might just grab a slice of toast or a banana and eat it on the hoof.

This last week I have been really trying to elevate my breakfast and make a decent meal of it, and you know what? It’s fantastic to sit down to a plate of delicious food.

It most definitely has made a difference to how I feel and I have not been ravenous by mid-morning.

I know some people are creatures of habit around breakfast and are happy to eat the same thing every day all year or, if they do have a change around, it’s with the seasons.

My husband John only eats cereal for breakfast: cornflakes in the summer and autumn; porridge in the winter and Weetabix in spring.

I have never really got on board with cereal. I gravitate to savoury things so if there is breakfast on offer, say for example, in a hotel, I will always order a full English.

I wonder how many people cook a big breakfast in their own homes. I guess many people might at the weekend when there is a bit more time

to enjoy a leisurely start to the day.

Back to my efforts then. I have been having tasty things on a slice of toast.

Yesterday I toasted a crumpet and topped it with some creamy mushrooms with a bit of garlic in the mix.

The day before that I made some mini bruschetta with tomatoes and a tiny bit of mozzarella, and today it was toast with a little cream cheese, roasted vine tomatoes, a couple of mushrooms, a poached egg and a few shavings of parmesan cheese. Sunshine on a plate!

All these breakfasts were cooked and on the plate in less than five minutes.

It’s shown me how easy it is to revamp breakfast and make a real statement about how the day is going to unfold.