The idea was that contestants were paired with a TV chef and they were challenged to make a dish with a few very random ingredients. The audience voted for either the red tomato team or the green pepper team.

It was a bit like that in my kitchen last Saturday evening. I had planned to make a steak and chips dinner with portobello mushrooms on the side.

I got the steak out of the fridge intending to marinade it in something and allow it to come to room temperature, which always helps to ensure a tender steak.

Lo and behold, I had bought braising steak by mistake and that takes a good few hours to cook.

I stood and pondered a few minutes and considered my options. The steak went back into the fridge and out came a humble pack of sausages. I just didn’t fancy good old bangers and mash or sausage beans and chips, I wanted minimum prep and maximum taste.

I made a traybake! It was tremendous, it looked beautiful and tasted sensational. I used what I could find in the fridge.

This amounted to a couple of red peppers, mushrooms, carrots, a leek and a parsnip. From the vegetable rack I used garlic, onion and potatoes. I also decided to add a twist in the form of slices of brie topped with slivers of fresh honeycomb. I made a glaze using runny honey, Dijon mustard and balsamic vinegar.

This is what I did. I popped the oven on to heat up to 180c. I scrubbed the potatoes, parsnip and carrots and chopped them up along with the peppers, leek, onion and garlic.

I put a couple of tablespoons of oil in the oven tray and tossed everything except the mushrooms, brie and honeycomb into it. I added the sausages and I whisked together the honey, mustard and vinegar and poured it over everything.

I seasoned with salt and pepper and put the tray into the oven for about forty minutes.

