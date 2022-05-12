Karen Wright cooking up a storm - Let them eat cake – or gateaux – whatever the exact difference is!

Now and then I do get the urge to make cake.
Not as often as most people think, as my taste buds veer towards the savoury.
Last week I made two cakes and they both turned out well.
I bought some cake bands to place around my tins, the idea being that they allow the cake to bake more evenly.
Without a dome and keeping the sides nice and soft rather than brown and crunchy.
They worked with the first cake and, just to be sure it was not a fluke, I baked another one!
The first one started out as a simple Victoria sponge cake, beloved by everyone.
I had a pack of strawberries in the fridge, so one thing led to another, and it evolved into a gateaux,
I am not sure what the difference is between cake and gateaux.
Except it sounds more glamorous and this cake was super fancy, quite plain but very stunning!
First, I made the sponges using equal quantities of butter, sugar, eggs and flour with a splash of vanilla.
Then I made the strawberry jam to sandwich the cakes together along with some vanilla buttercream.
I made too much buttercream so then I used it up by covering the sides and the top.
I made some grooves all around it by dragging a cake comb through it.
This is what gave its appearance the wow factor along with a glossy topping of strawberry glaze.
My second cake was a Sachertorte, intense chocolate cake originating in Vienna.
I made a mistake with the way I decorated it and was not happy with its appearance.
To distance myself from it I took myself off for a walk around Newmillerdam.
When I returned, I had a rush of inspiration, so I stripped off all the decorations from the cake and re did it, using woodland and bluebells as my theme.
Now, a word of caution here, bluebells are a bit toxic, so I placed them on the cake but on top of a square of clear acetate to protect the frosting!