In the cookery theatre Yorkshire Chef Steph Moon is host, but each day she will also make something delicious suitable for making in a motorhome, holiday home, caravan or comfort of home. I will be on stage every day too!I have two slots each day and I will be cooking up recipes from my new book Meals on the Move: A Campsite Cooking Journey. The books will be on sale, and I will be signing them between my demos. You can also buy the book from my www.karenwrightbakes.co.uk website. One of the recipes I will be cooking is Spaghetti Puttanesca, which is a spicy vegetarian pasta dish that has a back story of its very own. Legend has it that this dish was the meal of choice of the ladies of the night in Naples as it was quick to make between clients and was filling enough to give enough energy to keep them going for the rest of the day. For the dish bring large pan of water to the boil, adding a couple of tablespoons of salt. Cook the spaghetti according to the instructions on the pack. Meanwhile, soften a diced onion in extra virgin olive oil in a frying pan, add a couple of crushed garlic cloves, some black olives and capers, chili flakes, a splash of Worcestershire sauce and a tin of chopped tomatoes. Simmer everything until it reduces a little before adding a couple of tablespoons of pasta water and the drained spaghetti.