Night out at theatre Royal Wakefield

I love an Indian summer; that last blast of warm sun and blue skies that we often get in September. Last week was beautiful much of the time and it felt extra special knowing that the seasons are changing and as much as I like the warmth, there is a certain cosy glow when we anticipate autumn which is just around the corner now.

I have been out and about a bit this last week too. I am continuing with all my physical jerks at the leisure centre and I can feel the difference, not just physically but also the exercise and the closer attention to my diet brings the feel-good factor to my mental health. Of course, life often does throw us some curve balls, and they bring challenges for us to manage. I find getting out of the house and enjoying some activities that distract from worries is a real tonic.

One of the things I did last week was to visit our very own Theatre Royal in Wakefield. I spotted a play by John Godber was on the bill. I know his work is very ‘northern’ and often hilarious so when I realised that the play was set on a campsite and was called Pitch Perfect, I went online and booked a couple of tickets. Theatre tickets can be expensive, but I bought the cheapest at fifteen pounds each and they were on the second row in the stalls. When we arrived at the theatre, we were in good time to go for a drink in the bar upstairs and then we went down to take our seats. Great seats, fantastic play, the audience was in stitches, we were laughing our heads off, such a great night out!

As the autumn draws closer, I start to think about comfort foods, stews and casseroles and I have already dusted off my slow cooker ready for it to start to work magic in the kitchen, I even bought a new cookbook as a treat for myself called ‘The Actually Delicious Slow Cooker Cookbook’ there are some unusual and exciting recipes in it so I am keen to get cracking and try a few out.

I developed a very delicious recipe the other day using a small joint of pork. I popped it into the slow cooker with a few windfall apples and some sage, carrots and parsnips and oh, it was just the ticket, perhaps I will share the recipe with you next week!