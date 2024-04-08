Jobs boost as pizzeria announces city centre opening

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The neighbourhood pizzeria will bring its relaxed dining concept to 5 High Ousegate, right in the heart of York city centre.

The new York pizzeria takes over a unique site in the city, boasting original features; a spacious 2300 square-foot with approximately 96 covers in the pizzeria and 25 covers outside.

The new Rudy’s York will also bring opportunities for recruitment across 30 roles, including highly skilled pizzaiolo roles, offering training at its newly launched academy to teach both experienced chefs and first time pizzaioli the Rudy’s signature Neapolitan style. Looking to recruit across the board, with a particular focus on experienced supervisors and assistant manager roles, the award-winning employer will be holding recruitment days for both full or part time positions closer to the opening date and eager applicants can send their CV via [email protected].

Born out of passion for pizza, Rudy’s follows the authentic Neapolitan tradition of pizza-making, serving classic recipes such as Marinara, Margherita and Calabrese – all originating from Naples, the birthplace of pizza, alongside paying homage to famous pizzerias around the globe with its rotating specials.

Rudy’s dough is made fresh daily using Caputo ‘00’ flour which ferments for at least 24 hours, alongside the best quality ingredients from Naples, including San Marzano tomatoes grown on fields next to Mount Vesuvius, and Fior di Latte mozzarella.

In accordance with authentic Neapolitan techniques, the dough is cooked in a Stefano Ferrara oven for around 60 seconds – resulting in a soft and light pizza with an airy and raised cornicione crust (the edge or rim of the pizza).

Whilst pizzas are a key part of Rudy’s, it wouldn’t be a traditional Naples experience without a well-stocked bar which is why visitors will also be able to wash down their food with iconic Italian spritzes, crisp Italian and local lagers, and classic stirred-cocktails.

Since launching in 2015, Rudy’s has grown from one base in Manchester to 26 pizzerias nationwide. Its York pizzeria will be its 3rd opening this year, with more plans in the pipeline for the rest of 2024.

Neal Bates of Rudy’s York, said: “We look forward to bringing Rudy’s authentic Neapolitan pizzas to this unique and characterful city.

"As well as being steeped in history, York is known for its impressive food and drink scene and vibrant city centre. The team is so excited to join this community, get to know our neighbours and be a part of the magic of these iconic streets. We can’t wait to welcome both residents and visitors to enjoy a slice of Naples right here in York.”