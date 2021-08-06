...the perfect excuse for a pint. If you're a fan of quality craft beer and real ales, we've put together a list of some of the best pubs in Leeds that specialise in a proper pint. Why not make an evening of it and see how many you can visit?
1. Northern Monk Refectory
Northern Monk is celebrating a 'summer of Faith' with a series of events based around its 5.4% hazy pale ale. Visit its Holbeck refectory to enjoy beer brewed on the floor below, from 20 taps of fresh Northern Monk beer.
2. Whitelock's
Leeds' oldest boozer offers a selection of Yorkshire ales and has collaborated with many of the city's best breweries - including Northern Monk, Kirkstall Brewery and Anthology.
3. North Brewing Co
North Bar opened in 1997 and was a pioneer for craft beer in Britain - and it's now a successful brewery with a multi-million pound new home. Head down to the Springwell taproom to enjoy North Brewing Co's finest ales and collaborations.
4. Horsforth Brewery Taproom
Mark Costello's microbrewery serves the finest beers to locals in Horsforth and beyond. Enjoy a fresh pint poured from the taproom on New Road Side.