Etci Mehmet was founded in Istanbul in 2012 and opened its first UK site in Manchester, which scooped Best Turkish Steakhouse Restaurant in the North West at the Northern Enterprise Awards last year.

The chain now boasts sites across the world - and has become renowned for premium steaks and table-side entertainment.

The new Leeds restaurant, located in Eastgate, will open on Thursday August 1. Diners can expect Turkish cuisine, including the signature steak which is dry-aged for 28 days, as well as fire shows and theatrical entertainment.

Etci Mehmet’s operations director, Amine el Gueddar, said: “As we put the finishing touches to our Leeds restaurant, we are delighted to be able to announce an official launch date.

“We have been working very hard to create something special for Leeds, which stays true to our Turkish roots and our passion for food and hospitality whilst providing diners with the relaxed and vibrant experience we are known and loved for.” Take a sneak peak inside the restaurant ahead of its opening.

1 . Inside Etci Mehmet Located on Eastgate, the restaurant will open its doors on Thursday August 1 | Etci Mehmet Photo Sales

2 . Inside Etci Mehmet Streaks are dry aged for 28 days and diners can select their preferred cut from the open kitchen, before it's cooked to order | Etci Mehmet Photo Sales

3 . Inside Etci Mehmet Other signature dishes include an eight-hour slow oven-cooked Lamb Asado, Asado Beef and Lamb Shoulder, and the viral Spicy Giant Meatball, which has amassed 18m views on TikTok | Etci Mehmet Photo Sales

4 . Inside Etci Mehmet Ecti Mehmet will open from noon-11pm every day | Etci Mehmet Photo Sales

5 . Inside Ecti Mehmet Diners can expect table-side fire shows and theatrical flair as they tuck into premium steaks | Ecti Mehmet Photo Sales

6 . Inside Etci Mehmet The restaurant's arrival in Leeds is creating 60 new jobs in the city | Etci Mehmet Photo Sales