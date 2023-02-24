These are the best Indian restaurants in and around Leeds.
The city has plenty of choice when it comes to Indian restaurants and curry houses, from fine-dining spots to friendly takeaways. These are the best Indian restaurants in Leeds according to Tripadvisor.
1. Dastaan Leeds
Dastaan in Adel has a five star rating. Visitors said: "Food and service was excellent, Deepak was a brilliant host. Samosa Chaat was the best I've had, naan breads and popadom accompaniments were the best I've had."
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
2. Mylahore
Mylahore on Cavendish Street has a five star rating. Visitors said:"We’ve been here for a few times and I’ve always been pleased with the food and the service. Staff is friendly, there’s a good choice of food and the portions are pretty good too."
Photo: James Hardisty
3. Bengal Brasserie in Burley
Bengal Brasserie in Burley has a five star rating. Visitors said: "Visited with a friend on Saturday and had an absolute blast. Terrific atmosphere, great setting and food that will leave your jaw planted on the floor."
Photo: Gary Longbottom
4. Bengal Brasserie
Bengal Brasserie on Merrion Way has a five star rating. Visitors said: "Second time visiting and the food is amazing as always, quick service and lovely staff. Gave us a complimentary drink. Highly recommend. Will be coming back."
Photo: Gary Longbottom