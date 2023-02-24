News you can trust since 1890
Indian restaurants in Leeds: 10 of the best curry houses in the city according to Tripadvisor - from Dastaan to MyLahore

These are the best Indian restaurants in and around Leeds.

By Abi Whistance
2 minutes ago

The city has plenty of choice when it comes to Indian restaurants and curry houses, from fine-dining spots to friendly takeaways. These are the best Indian restaurants in Leeds according to Tripadvisor.

1. Dastaan Leeds

Dastaan in Adel has a five star rating. Visitors said: "Food and service was excellent, Deepak was a brilliant host. Samosa Chaat was the best I've had, naan breads and popadom accompaniments were the best I've had."

2. Mylahore

Mylahore on Cavendish Street has a five star rating. Visitors said:"We’ve been here for a few times and I’ve always been pleased with the food and the service. Staff is friendly, there’s a good choice of food and the portions are pretty good too."

3. Bengal Brasserie in Burley

Bengal Brasserie in Burley has a five star rating. Visitors said: "Visited with a friend on Saturday and had an absolute blast. Terrific atmosphere, great setting and food that will leave your jaw planted on the floor."

4. Bengal Brasserie

Bengal Brasserie on Merrion Way has a five star rating. Visitors said: "Second time visiting and the food is amazing as always, quick service and lovely staff. Gave us a complimentary drink. Highly recommend. Will be coming back."

