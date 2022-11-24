News you can trust since 1890
I Am Doner puts reindeer kebabs on the menu this Christmas after camel kebabs proved a hit

Leeds diners will be able to tuck into reindeer kebabs this Christmas as a takeaway adds a Nordic favourite to its menu.

By Georgina Morris
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Nov 2022, 11:53am

Inspired by a trip to Finnish Lapland, I Am Doner is bringing back reindeer kebabs for the festive season. It says the recipe was developed in conjunction with a locally-acclaimed chef and a reindeer farmer whose family had been farming the meat for more than 300 years.

A spokesperson said: “After the success of our camel kebab in May, which sold out in days, it seemed crazy not to bring back the reindeer. Reindeer meat is a wonderful game meat that is packed full of protein and vitamins making it a great mix with our doner meat for the Christmas special.”

Rolled in a flat bread with tangy lingonberry mayonnaise, the Doner and Blitzen kebabs will be on sale at its branches in Infirmary Street, Leeds, and Otley Road, Headingley, in December. A vegan alternative will also be on the menu.

I Am Doner is serving up Doner and Blitzen reindeer kebabs this Christmas.
