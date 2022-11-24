Inspired by a trip to Finnish Lapland, I Am Doner is bringing back reindeer kebabs for the festive season. It says the recipe was developed in conjunction with a locally-acclaimed chef and a reindeer farmer whose family had been farming the meat for more than 300 years.

A spokesperson said: “After the success of our camel kebab in May, which sold out in days, it seemed crazy not to bring back the reindeer. Reindeer meat is a wonderful game meat that is packed full of protein and vitamins making it a great mix with our doner meat for the Christmas special.”

Rolled in a flat bread with tangy lingonberry mayonnaise, the Doner and Blitzen kebabs will be on sale at its branches in Infirmary Street, Leeds, and Otley Road, Headingley, in December. A vegan alternative will also be on the menu.