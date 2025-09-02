A coffee and brunch spot that has taken Sheffield by storm is set to open its first site in Leeds.

HYGGE is set to bring its cosy, Scandinavian-inspired charm to Leeds this month, with the opening of its first branch in West Yorkshire at the Merrion Centre.

Located on Woodhouse Lane, adjacent to the centre’s entrance, the new 2,000 sq. ft. venue will be the brand’s fourth site and its first outside of Sheffield.

HYGGE is set to open its first site outside of Sheffield at the Merrion Centre in Leeds. | Google / Merrion Centre

Alex Moore, Owner of HYGGE, said: "We’re incredibly excited to be bringing HYGGE to Leeds for the very first time. We’ve built a loyal following in Sheffield, and when the opportunity came up to open in such a prominent location at the Merrion Centre, we knew it was the perfect fit.

“Our aim has always been to create spaces where people can slow down, relax, and enjoy great food and coffee – and we can’t wait to welcome our new Leeds customers into the HYGGE family."

Known for its warm, inviting atmosphere and menu packed with fresh, locally sourced ingredients, HYGGE has become a go-to spot for relaxed dining since opening its first store in 2019.

The Leeds venue will offer a selection of artisan coffees, freshly baked cakes, pastries, and toasties, alongside wholesome brunch dishes, salads, and seasonal specials. Customers will be able to enjoy their food in HYGGE’s signature welcoming space or take it away for life on the go.

Between 15 and 20 new jobs will be created as a result of the opening, which is set to take place in mid-September.

Charles Newman, Associate Director, Estates for Town Centre Securities PLC (owners of the Merrion Centre), added: "HYGGE is a fantastic addition to our Woodhouse Lane line-up and to the city’s food and drink scene.

“We’re confident their distinctive offering will be a big hit with visitors, students, and local workers alike. This is another exciting step in our ongoing strategy to enhance the Merrion Centre’s mix of unique, high-quality operators."

A launch day will be held to mark the opening, with free coffee for the first 50 customers and exclusive discounts. The celebrations will continue throughout the first month with special events, including BEANS N BEATS – a DJ-led lofi music event that has already proven popular at the company’s Sheffield branches.