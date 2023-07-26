The Humble Lotus Tattoo and Coffee Shop on Queen Street in Morley announced yesterday (Monday) that the coffee shop side of the business would be closing from next week to the devastation of customers. The tattoo will be unaffected though, they said.

A post on their Facebook page read: “It breaks our heart to have to do this, but I need to let you guys know that this will be the last week that the Humble Lotus Coffee Shop is open. We will be closing our doors permanently on Sunday, July 30.

“I know a lot of you see the coffee shop as a [second] home and will miss it greatly, me and Matty feel the same. It will be difficult for us to say goodbye to this place, but the time is right for both of us. We would like for this last week to be a great atmosphere and an opportunity for all of us to say bye to the shop. Please come down if you have the time.”

Humble Lotus Coffee Shop will close after this week. Photo: Google

The statement continued: “Ultimately we set out to offer top quality produce at an affordable price, and both acknowledged that it would be difficult. With prices consistently rising since last year, it’s just taken a toll on both of us mentally and taken a lot of the joy out of building a small business.

"It’s better to quit while we’re ahead and still love the place than wait until we’re physically needing to close our doors.

“Thanks all so much for the support. It’s been a brilliant two years that we will both look back on fondly.

“The tattoo studio is unaffected by this and all appointments will be going ahead as planned.”

Many customers commented to express their upset at the news, with one writing: “This is such sad news. By far the best place to eat in Morley and loved coming to you for a family meal out. Best of luck with your next ventures.”