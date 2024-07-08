Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The owners of a Leeds coffee shop are celebrating two years of their bricks-and-mortar shop.

Humbl Coffee was founded in 2021 by couple Matt Pease-Bower and Georgina Milner. The business, at the time, operated from a trailer.

A cult following and generous customers led the couple to open a unit in Meanwood the next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now marking the second birthday of their first bricks-and-mortar shop, Humbl Coffee is set to throw a special brunch pop-up by award-winning chef Nicko Lachica.

Humbl Coffee is marking its second birthday in Meanwood. Pictured are owners Matt Pease-Bower and Georgina Milner. Photo: Humbl Coffee | Humbl Coffee

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Matt said: “It's very on brand to say that we're very humbled.

“We started with a Crowdfunder and a very small amount of savings and begging for every favour that we could. Me, my partner, my dad and mom worked seven days a week for two months to do it ourselves.”

And the support from the community over these years has been “lovely”, Matt said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We’ve had a lot of support from the local community. They've been coming back as well for the most part for quite a few years now. We've actually got the same guys coming for almost four years now, coming in on a regular basis.

“We have ups and downs and stuff, because of the times we're in and there's always a bit of uncertainty around election times, and just generally with the cost of living situation.

“We're really lucky that we've got a lot of people that really seem to care genuinely about the venue, and that means everything.”

Making their first birthday was a huge milestone for the couple to reach. Matt said: “That was a really proud moment to celebrate - getting through the first year, which is always really hard for any business. To celebrate it like that was really special.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Humbl Coffee is hosting Nicko Lachica for a special brunch on its second opening anniversary. Photo: Humbl Coffee | Humbl Coffee

As the couple look forward to the next two years, Matt said he hopes to expand the services Humbl Coffee currently offers.

He said: “We've seen a lot of great local businesses have to close their doors.

“But for us, we've managed to sustain ourselves on quite a simple concept. And we're just looking to grow into the next three to five years. That's the next objective for us.

“I just want to be what we always set out to be, which is a place for the community. So we're discussing a local support group for people with ADHD to come in and we've got a book club that's been running for probably 18 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We just want to try and lean into those community-based things as well and grow into a more transitional venue, so there's not just coffee and cakes. We can kind of look at functions and events, and maybe even bar concepts.”