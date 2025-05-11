Leeds may be a far cry from Hawaii - but after a wander down one of its busier streets, you might just stumble upon Honi Poke, a fast food joint that has clearly crash-landed here from much sunnier climes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This little oasis of raw fish is tucked away at the side of Trinity Leeds, offering the bright and zingy lunch you didn’t know you needed.

The Ahi Poke Bowl, with Yellowfin tuna, sesame soy sauce, spring onions, edamame, chilli, pickled cucumber, sesame seeds, and crispy onions. | National World

On a recent visit, I ordered the Ahi Poke Bowl - Yellowfin tuna, sesame soy sauce, spring onions, edamame, chilli, pickled cucumber, sesame seeds, and crispy onions - and it was huge. I mean Everest-sized.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tuna itself was the kind of vivid red that makes you stop and admire its beauty. Fresh, silky, and generous in quantity, it was delicately bathed in a nutty-salty sesame soy dressing that was neither too timid nor too overpowering.

Spring onions added their sprightly crunch, and pickled cucumber brought that pleasing tartness that the bowl needed. Edamame beans gave their usual reliable bounce, and crispy onions crowned the whole affair.

The bowl had heft. This was food with layers - textures, temperatures, contrasting flavours. The team at Honi Poke describe it as “a quintessential Hawaiian delicacy” that “epitomises the rich culinary traditions of the islands”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They add: “Each bite of Ahi poke bowl offers a harmonious mix of textures and tastes, transporting you straight to the shores of Hawaii.”

I tried a mountain-sized poke bowl and it instantly transported me to Hawaii. | National World

To wash it down, I grabbed a bottle of Press Super Ginger juice. At £3.45, it’s not exactly a budget thirst-quencher, but it was worth it.

It offered a bold, unapologetic blast of ginger that cut through the richness of the poke bowl like a lightning bolt. Cold-pressed and beautifully balanced, it delivered a heat that energised me totally. With its clean, citrusy sharpness, it was the sort of drink that made me feel like I was doing something good for my body - a total palate cleanser.

Service was fast, efficient, and warm - the staff seemed genuinely enthusiastic, and the space was immaculate without feeling sterile. Even during peak lunchtime hustle, they were very pleasant - which can honestly be a rarity for city centre lunch spots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ordering is done via Honi Poke’s self-service machines, which allow you to browse the menu and pay for your bowl without having to queue. The interface is clean and user-friendly, with just enough pictures to reassure you you’re not accidentally ordering five litres of wasabi.

This is a place that knows what it’s doing and does it well. It’s not trying to be edgy or complicated. It’s just serving up very good food in generous quantities - and isn’t that all you’d want from a lunch?

At £14.34 for a bowl, it’s not pocket change, but given the quality and size of the portion, it feels entirely justified. You could share it, but you won’t want to.

Would I come back? Absolutely. Honi Poke brings a taste of the Pacific to Yorkshire with style, grace, and a very large spoon.