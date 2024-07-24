HOME Leeds: Award-winning chef announces closure of fine dining restaurant in Brewery Wharf with 'no regrets'
Fine dining restaurant HOME, in Brewery Wharf, opened in 2017 by award-winning chef Liz Cottam.
But after seven “incredible” years, Liz announced the “difficult decision” to shut the doors of her riverside restaurant for good.
In a lengthy social media post, the chef said the decision to close has come after the team found themselves “succumbing to the insurmountable economic pressures that have affected so many businesses”.
The Instagram post said: “Dear friends and valued guests, I need to share some really sad news with you.
“After 7 incredible years, I have made the difficult decision to close the doors of my beloved restaurant, HOME, on September 30th.
“This journey has been nothing short of amazing and I am filled with immense pride for everything we have accomplished as a team.
“Throughout the years, we have achieved so much, so it is with a profound sense of sadness that we find ourselves succumbing to the insurmountable economic pressures that have affected so many businesses.
“Because this outcome is not due to any fault of our own, we can hold our heads high. We have given our all and have no regrets.”
Liz also thanked the people who have helped make the restaurant the success that it has been, everyone from customers to the staff, and said she hopes to share “exciting news” with her followers in due time.
But in the meantime, the chef hopes to “go out with a bang” and invites customers to celebrate with the restaurant one last time before its permanent closure.
HOME first opened in Kirkgate in 2017, before it moved to Brewery Wharf in 2021. In January this year, Liz told the Yorkshire Evening Post that she wasn’t confident the business would make it through the year before making a big swing and launching a new signature tasting menu.
