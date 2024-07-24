Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A top-rated Leeds restaurant is due to close in September after seven years in the city.

Fine dining restaurant HOME, in Brewery Wharf, opened in 2017 by award-winning chef Liz Cottam.

But after seven “incredible” years, Liz announced the “difficult decision” to shut the doors of her riverside restaurant for good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a lengthy social media post, the chef said the decision to close has come after the team found themselves “succumbing to the insurmountable economic pressures that have affected so many businesses”.

HOME, in Brewery Wharf, is due to close in September. Photo: Liz Cottam/HOME | Liz Cottam/HOME

The Instagram post said: “Dear friends and valued guests, I need to share some really sad news with you.

“After 7 incredible years, I have made the difficult decision to close the doors of my beloved restaurant, HOME, on September 30th.

“This journey has been nothing short of amazing and I am filled with immense pride for everything we have accomplished as a team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Throughout the years, we have achieved so much, so it is with a profound sense of sadness that we find ourselves succumbing to the insurmountable economic pressures that have affected so many businesses.

“Because this outcome is not due to any fault of our own, we can hold our heads high. We have given our all and have no regrets.”

Liz also thanked the people who have helped make the restaurant the success that it has been, everyone from customers to the staff, and said she hopes to share “exciting news” with her followers in due time.

But in the meantime, the chef hopes to “go out with a bang” and invites customers to celebrate with the restaurant one last time before its permanent closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad