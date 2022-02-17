Jobs in Leeds: North Brewing Co looking for bar staff for their tap room Springwell in Woodhouse
The popular brewery is looking to hire new staff for their tap room on Buslingthorpe Lane.
North Brewing Co are looking for new bar staff and keyholders to join their team at their flagship brewery and tap room Springwell.
Springwell can be found on Buslingthorpe Lane in Woodhouse, with an expansive tap room across two floors tucked away alongside food trucks and plenty of outdoor seating.
The space boasts room for over 300 people, with an emphasis on excellent table service at the heart of the venue.
Its parent company North Brewing Co first launched in 2015, and has quickly established itself amongst the leading breweries in the country.
From winning Best IPA at Imbibe 2017 to Best Brewing Pub Company at The Publican Awards in March 2020, the brand has gained plenty of recognition for their beers and their tap room Springwell.
Now, looking for new members to join an ever growing team, Springwell is searching for people with previous experience in hospitality, an energetic energy and a passion for great service.
Perks of the job include the following:
28 days holiday
Life leave, on top of holiday, up to a week
A generous pension scheme
2 weeks paid sick leave
An internal wellbeing team to support all our staff
A health cash plan
Cycle and tech schemes available
Regular staff socials
Discount off merch, beer and food
Company wide training and tasting events
A chance to learn about the brewing process
To apply for one of the positions available at Springwell please send an up to date CV and cover letter to [email protected] with the reference bar staff or keyholder, depending on which role you are applying for.
Applications will be open until Friday 25 February and interviews will happen as and when candidates apply.
For more information about the role please head to the North Brewing Co website.
