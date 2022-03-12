Going out for breakfast has become a popular weekend treat for many, offering a chance to indulge in delicious helpings of syrup-drizzled pancakes or a hearty fry-up, washed down with a coffee or alcoholic tipple.
Here we reveal the 10 best places in Leeds for breakfast, according to Tripadvisor reviews. Here's what customers had to say:
1. Residence 74 Cafe & Bar, Ireland Wood
A Residence 74 Cafe & Bar customer said: "Lovely little cafe/bar - best veggie breakfast we have found in Leeds. Fab service from very friendly staff."
2. North Street Deli, Wetherby
A North Street Deli customer said: "Excellent service from the minute we arrived, breakfast was great value for money and the staff were very friendly. Would definitely return and recommend."
Photo: Google
3. Pomfret's of Wetherby
A Pomfret's of Wetherby customer said: "I chose scrambled eggs on toast which was absolutely gorgeous. Cooked to perfection. I also had a gluten free blueberry muffin which was delicious. I can thoroughly recommend and looking forward to my next visit."
Photo: Google
4. Harts Coffee House and Deli, Boston Spa
A Harts Coffee House and Deli customer said: "Good choice of breakfast items. We had a full English breakfast, freshly cooked and delicious. Very good bacon and sausages."
Photo: Google