The Full English at Residence 74 in Ireland Wood

Leeds breakfasts: The best restaurants and cafes for a tasty breakfast according to Tripadvisor reviews

These are the highest-ranking breakfast spots in Leeds

By Abbey Maclure
Saturday, 12th March 2022, 4:45 am

Going out for breakfast has become a popular weekend treat for many, offering a chance to indulge in delicious helpings of syrup-drizzled pancakes or a hearty fry-up, washed down with a coffee or alcoholic tipple.

Here we reveal the 10 best places in Leeds for breakfast, according to Tripadvisor reviews. Here's what customers had to say:

1. Residence 74 Cafe & Bar, Ireland Wood

A Residence 74 Cafe & Bar customer said: "Lovely little cafe/bar - best veggie breakfast we have found in Leeds. Fab service from very friendly staff."

2. North Street Deli, Wetherby

A North Street Deli customer said: "Excellent service from the minute we arrived, breakfast was great value for money and the staff were very friendly. Would definitely return and recommend."

3. Pomfret's of Wetherby

A Pomfret's of Wetherby customer said: "I chose scrambled eggs on toast which was absolutely gorgeous. Cooked to perfection. I also had a gluten free blueberry muffin which was delicious. I can thoroughly recommend and looking forward to my next visit."

4. Harts Coffee House and Deli, Boston Spa

A Harts Coffee House and Deli customer said: "Good choice of breakfast items. We had a full English breakfast, freshly cooked and delicious. Very good bacon and sausages."

