Here are 10 of the best rooftop bars and sun terraces in Leeds to enjoy the last of the summer

With a skyline as vibrant as its nightlife, there is no wonder that Leeds is full of fabulous rooftop venues and sun-soaked terraces.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 10th Sep 2023, 11:45 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2023, 12:13 BST

From high-end bars with panoramic views of the city, to more secluded spots drenched in summer rays, we have put together a list of the best venues to enjoy the recent heat.

So whether you’re after an elegant cocktail overlooking the busy streets or a crisp pint by the water, here are the top picks for the best rooftop bars and sun terraces in Leeds

There is no shortage of fabulous rooftop venues and sun-soaked terraces in Leeds.

1. Best rooftop bars and sun terraces

There is no shortage of fabulous rooftop venues and sun-soaked terraces in Leeds. Photo: National World

Issho’s rooftop terrace, situated just outside its plush high-end bar, is the perfect place to enjoy panoramic views of the city amongst the venue's lush greenery. Photo: Steve Riding.

2. Issho

Issho’s rooftop terrace, situated just outside its plush high-end bar, is the perfect place to enjoy panoramic views of the city amongst the venue's lush greenery. Photo: Steve Riding. Photo: Steve Riding

For many in the city, it is the first choice when it comes to a cool drink in the sun. The stunning rooftop terrace has plenty of space, so bring your friends.

3. Headrow House

For many in the city, it is the first choice when it comes to a cool drink in the sun. The stunning rooftop terrace has plenty of space, so bring your friends. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Green Room is one of the newer additions to the city's top bars, with a gorgeous roof terrace perfect for soaking up the rays with family and friends.

4. Green Room

Green Room is one of the newer additions to the city's top bars, with a gorgeous roof terrace perfect for soaking up the rays with family and friends. Photo: Simon Hulme

