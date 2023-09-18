Here are 10 of the best rooftop bars and sun terraces in Leeds to enjoy the last of the summer

With a skyline as vibrant as its nightlife, there is no wonder that Leeds is full of fabulous rooftop venues and sun-soaked terraces.
From high-end bars with panoramic views of the city, to more secluded spots drenched in summer rays, we have put together a list of the best venues to enjoy the recent heat.
So whether you’re after an elegant cocktail overlooking the busy streets or a crisp pint by the water, here are the top picks for the best rooftop bars and sun terraces in Leeds –
1. Best rooftop bars and sun terraces
There is no shortage of fabulous rooftop venues and sun-soaked terraces in Leeds. Photo: National World
2. Issho
Issho’s rooftop terrace, situated just outside its plush high-end bar, is the perfect place to enjoy panoramic views of the city amongst the venue's lush greenery. Photo: Steve Riding. Photo: Steve Riding
3. Headrow House
For many in the city, it is the first choice when it comes to a cool drink in the sun. The stunning rooftop terrace has plenty of space, so bring your friends. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
4. Green Room
Green Room is one of the newer additions to the city's top bars, with a gorgeous roof terrace perfect for soaking up the rays with family and friends. Photo: Simon Hulme