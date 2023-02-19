News you can trust since 1890
Henry Boons Wakefield: One of city's 'best known' pubs goes up for sale including three-bed flat

One of Wakefield’s best known traditional ale houses, Henry Boons and Boons Yard, is up for sale.

By Abi Whistance
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The characterful pub has been in the same ownership for 40 years and is being sold for the guide price of £300,000 via selling agents Sanderson Weatherall.

The 7,000 sq ft property includes the main bar area at ground floor level with function space, and a three bedroom manager’s accommodation to the first floor. In addition, Boons Yard provides a good sized ancillary bar and function area, benefitting from its own entrance from Parliament Street.

Neil Bestwick, partner at Sanderson Weatherall, commented: “As expected, the availability of this well known freehold property has generated a healthy level of interest. Our client now wishes to bring the marketing process to a conclusion by inviting written offers.”

Henry Boons and Boons Yard is for sale

Interested parties looking for any additional information or an accompanied viewing should email [email protected] by Wednesday 1 March.

