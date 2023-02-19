Henry Boons Wakefield: One of city's 'best known' pubs goes up for sale including three-bed flat
One of Wakefield’s best known traditional ale houses, Henry Boons and Boons Yard, is up for sale.
The characterful pub has been in the same ownership for 40 years and is being sold for the guide price of £300,000 via selling agents Sanderson Weatherall.
The 7,000 sq ft property includes the main bar area at ground floor level with function space, and a three bedroom manager’s accommodation to the first floor. In addition, Boons Yard provides a good sized ancillary bar and function area, benefitting from its own entrance from Parliament Street.
Neil Bestwick, partner at Sanderson Weatherall, commented: “As expected, the availability of this well known freehold property has generated a healthy level of interest. Our client now wishes to bring the marketing process to a conclusion by inviting written offers.”
Interested parties looking for any additional information or an accompanied viewing should email [email protected] by Wednesday 1 March.