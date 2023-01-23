The Westgate based establishment has been in the same ownership for 40 years and is being sold by the Leeds office of Sanderson Weatherall.

Historically called The George and Dragon, the pub was renamed The Green Dragon in the 1820s and became Henry Boons in 1983. It provides the main bar area at ground floor level with function space and three bedroom manager’s flat to the first floor. In addition, Boons Yard provides an ancillary feature with a catering kitchen, benefitting from its own entrance off Parliament Street and suitable for private hire and live music events.

The property is situated on the fringe of the Upper Westgate Heritage Action Zone, a partnership between Wakefield Council and Historic England which has seen investment in the region of £4 million in the regeneration of buildings in the Upper Westgate Conservation Area. This also includes the proposed redevelopment of Old Westgate Station for a commercial scheme incorporating an 120-bed hotel which will be a few minutes walk from the pub.

