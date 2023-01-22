The Fourth Floor Brasserie, in Harvey Nichols, serves a seasonally-changing menu that promises to take diners on a culinary exploration of Yorkshire’s finest produce. At the head of the kitchen is Ossett-born chef Lee Heptinstall, who loves surprising diners with unconventional takes on classic dining.

Lee’s new three-course winter menu is in partnership with St-Germain, a French elderflower liqueur. Diners are served a St-Germain spritz cocktail, before choosing from three starters – white bean soup with ham hock, spinach and truffle oil, feta mousse with roasted red peppers, black olives and compressed cucumber, or whipped salmon with apple, hazelnut, pickled beetroot and sourdough.

The menu includes a choice of three mains – roasted chicken breast with breast, parmentier potatoes, kale, wild mushrooms and tarragon ragout, pan-fried sea bream served with roasted baby gem lettuce, potato gnocchi and salsa verde, or a warm purple sprouting broccoli salad, with butternut squash, walnut dukkha, goats cheese and a ginger and miso dressing.

Lee Heptinstall, head chef at Harvey Nichols Fourth Floor Brasserie, which has launched a new winter menu (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

On Sundays, diners can upgrade to a roast for £5 extra – roasted sirloin of beef served with a Yorkshire pudding, roasted potatoes, seasonal vegetables and red wine jus. The final course is a vanilla pannacotta with lime, coconut cookie and passion fruit sorbet, sticky toffee pudding with toffee sauce, clotted cream and vanilla ice cream, or a selection of cheese from our Cryer & Stott with crackers and chutney.