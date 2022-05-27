Italian restaurant and bar Gusto has developed two new specials in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

Available from Thursday June 2 to Monday June 6, those celebrating the jubilee can select from The Crown cocktail or Queen of Hearts, an Italian twist on an Eton mess - each created by Gusto staff to pay homage to Queen Elizabeth,

Gusto launches jubilee special cocktails and desserts in Leeds

The Crown, crafted by Irene, a Floor Supervisor in Gusto Manchester, is inspired by two of the most classic British beverages; Gin and Tea.

This cocktail is a blend of Beefeater Gin, Lanique Rose Liqueur, berry & cherry purée, lemon juice & cranberry juice garnished with a raspberry dust crown.

Dreamt up by Gusto Cookridge’s Head Chef Jay, up by Irene, Queen of Hearts combines the finest British seasonal fruits and indulgent Italian ingredients. - Vanilla custard topped with rhubarb compote, crushed meringue, mascarpone, raspberries, and sweetened dough fingers, finished with raspberry dust.

Gusto will also be serving up frozen cocktails all weekend long.

The new frozen cocktails include the fruity Mango Margarita, a frozen twist on a classic Pina-Colada, and a Bergamot Slush.