Great British Bake Off 2023: We asked Leeds bakers to show us their best cakes and we're seriously impressed
The Great British Bake Off tent will return to Channel 4 this week with judges Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and new judge Alison Hammond at the helm
The Great British Bake Off is rumoured to return to screens on September 12 with a fresh crop of amateur bakers ready to compete.
12 bakers will battle it out in the tent over 10 weeks to prove who is the very best and gain the title Star Baker. To celebrate the return of the show we asked our readers to show us their very best home bakes and we think they are GBBO worthy – click through this article to check out the delicious cakes and wonderful pastries made by our readers.
1 / 8