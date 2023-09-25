Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Great British Bake Off 2023: We asked Leeds bakers to show us their best cakes and we're seriously impressed

The Great British Bake Off tent will return to Channel 4 this week with judges Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and new judge Alison Hammond at the helm
Laura Andrew
By Laura Andrew
Published 25th Sep 2023, 17:00 BST

The Great British Bake Off is rumoured to return to screens on September 12 with a fresh crop of amateur bakers ready to compete.

12 bakers will battle it out in the tent over 10 weeks to prove who is the very best and gain the title Star Baker. To celebrate the return of the show we asked our readers to show us their very best home bakes and we think they are GBBO worthy – click through this article to check out the delicious cakes and wonderful pastries made by our readers.

Emma Payne said: "Wall-e! No cake I make again will ever beat Wall-e."

1. Emma Payne

Emma Payne said: "Wall-e! No cake I make again will ever beat Wall-e." Photo: Emma Payne

Incredible icing from Julie Glover.

2. Julie Glover

Incredible icing from Julie Glover. Photo: Julie Glover

A wonderful bumble bee cake from Helen Arnold.

3. Helen Arnold

A wonderful bumble bee cake from Helen Arnold. Photo: Helen Arnold

Gail Wilson said: "The MacMurder Burger!"

4. Gail Wilson

Gail Wilson said: "The MacMurder Burger!" Photo: Gail Wilson

