Golaccio, a pop up pub on Great George Street, was a hit with football fans of a certain age, showing old Italian football games, having retro video games available and adorning the walls with the likes of Roberto Baggio, Paul Gascoigne and Paolo Maldini. However, they have announced that they will now be closing but said that they hope to find a permanent venue. They wrote on Instagram: “A massive Happy New Year to everyone who has come into the pub and enjoyed watching some random Serie A game from 1994.“We have finished our pop up in Leeds. We have plans for 2023 and hopefully we can get a permanent venue. So it's goodbye to Leeds from myself and all of our staff. Keep a look out for our next place (announcement coming soon). It could be in a city near you.”