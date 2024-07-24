Get three months' worth of coffee when purchasing a Tassimo FINESSE machine for just £49.99 - saving over £100
As part of a special summertime offer, Tassimo will be offering 72 pods, including favourites such as Costa Latte and Cadbury Hot Chocolate, for free with every FINESSE purchase.
The deal, which is available from 24th July until stocks last, means customers will bag three months' worth* of coffee pods plus the best-selling machine for under £50! Six pod packs come free with every machine purchase (which is already 58% cheaper than its everyday retail price of £119.99) and include the following:
Costa Latte 8 pack
Kenco Americano Grande 16 pack
Cadbury Hot Chocolate 8 pack
Kenco Flat White 8 pack
Costa Americano 16 pack
Kenco Café au Lait 16 pack
Great for those who like to personalise their drink, the stylish and compact FINESSE Machine (was £119.99, now £49.99) includes a unique Intensity Boost, which helps shoppers adapt coffees to their preference and intensify the flavour of hot drinks.
Tassimo’s Costa Latte and Costa Americano are some of Tassimo’s best-selling drink pods and offer a classic coffee-shop taste. Whilst the Kenco Americano, Kenco Flat White, and Kenco Café au Lait pods provide a rich and aromatic coffee, made with roast and ground coffee.
Meanwhile, hot chocolate fans will love the Cadbury’s Hot Chocolate, offering the delicious taste of hot chocolate, without the coffee shop price tag. With a classic creamy Cadbury taste, the smooth hot chocolate drink is topped with an indulgent froth.
These deals are available now while stocks last, only at Tassimo.com.
Terms and conditions apply, see the website for more details on all the offers.
