Get paid to drink rum: Hunt for Revolucion de Cuba taste tester

That’s why Revolucion de Cuba, which has a bar on Call Lane in Leeds city centre, is on the hunt for the UK’s biggest rum fan to become its official taste tester.

The lucky recruit will land a £1,000 salary to sample and critique the plethora of delectable rum serves that Havana-inspired cocktail group has to offer – alongside 12 months of rum and street food!

The unique job will require the taster to have a passion for rum and barrels of enthusiasm.

According to the job description on the website, the individual filling the Rum Residency vacancy will be required to review the bar’s newest cocktail menu, create a TikTok, Instagram reel or blog article on the top three rums or rum-based cocktails, put staff through their paces with friends to rate the new Revolucion de Cuba Rum Masterclass.

Kat Schofield, brand marketing manager, at Revolucion de Cuba, said: “We’re looking for an expert rum tester to join our team, someone who loves and celebrates rum as much as we do. This really is the dream job for rum fans, and the successful applicant will help curate future cocktails, making sure that we remain the high street’s rum paradise.”

To apply for the position, applicants simply need to email: [email protected] and include: Your name, date of birth and location. Share your favourite rum and the perfect way to serve it with 100 words on why you would be the perfect fit for the role.