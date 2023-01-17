Full details of Malton Food Festivals, monthly markets, Meadowfest and Marathon du Malton

Tom Naylor-Leyland, organiser of the Malton Food Festival, in front of the large mural of a Yorkshire pudding recipe dating from the 18th century which was created a couple of years ago on the side of McClaren's solicitors in Newgate

It is a year-round foodie destination, dubbed Yorkshire’s Food Capital.

Here are this year’s dates for the foodie calendar.

Malton food tours

Starting on Saturay March 11 and taking place on the second Saturday of every month, visitors will get the chance to eat their way around Yorkshire’s Food Capital, meeting local bakers, butchers, award-winning artisan producers and learning about their tricks of the trade.

Malton monthly food market

Malton’s monthly food markets return hand-in-hand with the food tours on Saturday March 11.

Taking place on the second Saturday of the month between 9am and 3pm, the market will be serving up specialist stalls and mouth-watering street food.

Malton Food Lovers Festival

Spring Food Lovers Festival: Saturday May 27 and Sunday May 28

Summer Food Lovers Festival: Saturday August 26 and Sunday August 27

The Malton Food Lovers Festival returns with two servings across two bank holiday weekends.

Set across the streets of Yorkshire’s Food Capital, the food and drink festival offers visitors the chance to “eat and greet” both local and celebrity chefs.

Free to attend.

Meadowfest

SaturdayJuly 29 from 10am to 10pm

Malton’s midsummer boutique family music festival is back where visitors can enjoy 12 hours of dancing, singing and, of course, delicious food.

Showcasing an eclectic mix of music genres, Meadowfest attracts both local Yorkshire talent. Previous years headliners have included indie rock band the Feeling and the Lightning Seeds.

Set in the natural amphitheatre of The Talbot Hotel’s riverside meadows and garden.

Adult tickets are £40 (+£1 booking fee) but a limited number of early bird adult tickets are available.

Marathon du Malton

Dubbed as Britain’s Tastiest 10”, the Marathon du Malton is an event for both food lovers and athletes alike. It is on Sunday September 17.

The Marathon du Malton invites participants to eat, drink and stagger their way around the 10K culinary course.

Inspired by the Marathon du Medoc in the French wine region, the marathon takes racers on a route around the countryside surrounding Malton and features a range of tasty food and drink stops.

Malton’s Christmas Festival

Saturday December 2 and Sunday December 3.

From food and drink stalls to festive hand-made gifts, there’s something which will please everyone, so make sure to wrap up warm and head to Malton for the final foodie event of the year!

