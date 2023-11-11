Fluffy Fluffy Leeds: Excitement builds as dessert cafe opens on Headrow - with free pancakes on offer
Japanese-style souffle pancake brand Fluffy Fluffy will be officially opening its doors at the Light on the Headrow from 12pm today (Saturday, November 11).
To celebrate their grand opening, Fluffy Fluffy will be serving 100 free soft drinks to the first guests who arrive as well as spot prize pancakes. Guests will be able to choose from a number of refreshing sodas on the menu, including Raspberry, Yuzu and Mango. Select lucky customers on the day will also be chosen at random to receive a completely free pancake.
Each pancake is hand-made to order with fresh ingredients. Egg whites are whipped to soft peaks giving that airy quality for which they are famous. The pancakes are then slowly cooked at low temperature for the signature round cloud-like pancakes.
The store will feature the brand's trademark open-kitchen concept, which will allow guests to watch their light and fluffy pancakes be created right before their very eyes. Pancakes are served with a number of toppings, including Nutella, Tiramisu, Biscoff, Creme Brulee blueberries, and cheese, served alongside speciality gelato and all-day drip coffee.
Located at 62 The Headrow, the brand new 44 cover cafe promises to be the brand’s most prestigious store yet, with a whole weekend of treats and giveaways.
Featuring a mixture of tables and booths, Fluffy Fluffy will be the ultimate mates date spot in Leeds for both big and small groups. The popular Canadian brand has also opened spots in Manchester, Leicester, and Reading.