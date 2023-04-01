News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
23 minutes ago Murder investigation launched after 18-year-old man stabbed to death
22 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
23 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
23 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
1 day ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe

Fleur Leeds: New breakfast menu launched at The Light restaurant founded by MasterChef’s Bobby Geetha

Fleur, the popular restaurant based in The Light, will bring their opening hours forward to 9am as they launch a brand new breakfast menu.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 1st Apr 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read

The restaurant, which has long been known for its array of brunch dishes, has decided to build upon this offering with a dedicated early morning menu featuring classic breakfast dishes with a twist.

Fleur’s founder and head chef Bobby Geetha said: “Spring has finally arrived and with the lighter mornings people are once again out and about much earlier. With the new season upon us it felt right to do something different and encourage those people to get the most out of their weekends by joining us first thing.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Those who do visit the restaurant can expect to enjoy dishes such as Mumbai scrambled eggs, chicken keema cheese naan and their signature Fleur roast brunch which features roast BBQ brisket, with all of the classic full English trimmings, packed into a giant Yorkshire pudding.

Fleur has launched a brand new breakfast menu
Fleur has launched a brand new breakfast menu
Fleur has launched a brand new breakfast menu

On his new menu, Chef Bobby Geetha, added: “We’ve always looked to do things differently at Fleur. I like to offer classic dishes, with international flavours. The inspiration for this stems from my Keralan heritage and time spent in kitchens across the globe.”

The breakfast menu is available between 9am and 11am on weekends only, and the restaurant is kickstarting this new menu with 50% off all breakfast food in advance for Sunday April 2 between 9am and 10am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With bank holidays and celebrations aplenty over the next couple of months, Fleur remains one of Leeds’s go-to spots for a bottomless brunch or affordable fine dining.

The LightSpringMumbai