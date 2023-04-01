The restaurant, which has long been known for its array of brunch dishes, has decided to build upon this offering with a dedicated early morning menu featuring classic breakfast dishes with a twist.

Fleur’s founder and head chef Bobby Geetha said: “Spring has finally arrived and with the lighter mornings people are once again out and about much earlier. With the new season upon us it felt right to do something different and encourage those people to get the most out of their weekends by joining us first thing.”

Those who do visit the restaurant can expect to enjoy dishes such as Mumbai scrambled eggs, chicken keema cheese naan and their signature Fleur roast brunch which features roast BBQ brisket, with all of the classic full English trimmings, packed into a giant Yorkshire pudding.

Fleur has launched a brand new breakfast menu

On his new menu, Chef Bobby Geetha, added: “We’ve always looked to do things differently at Fleur. I like to offer classic dishes, with international flavours. The inspiration for this stems from my Keralan heritage and time spent in kitchens across the globe.”

The breakfast menu is available between 9am and 11am on weekends only, and the restaurant is kickstarting this new menu with 50% off all breakfast food in advance for Sunday April 2 between 9am and 10am.

