Here at the Yorkshire Evening Post we went on a hunt for some of the best bars in Leeds and asked our readers to tell us their picks for which bars have the best music, the cheapest drinks and the best craft cocktails. Here are five of the best.

The Halfway House – Morley

Located on Britannia Road, Morley one reader suggested the Halfway House for the best spot featuring live music.

Here at the Yorkshire Evening Post we went on a hunt for some of the best bars in Leeds. Pictures: Google

The classic pub and B&B recently underwent a stylish refurb and promises revellers a range of traditional craft ales to international spirits, cocktails along with an extensive gin & wine lists. These can all be enjoyed on the pub’s extensive sun terrace or, as the nights turn colder relax in the modern, comfortable bar and enjoy a traditional log fire.

Junction – Meanwood

Located on Stonegate Road, Meanwood, this family friendly café bar with outside seating is a versatile space that caters for your everyday social needs.

One reader said: “They work so hard as a family business. They are so friendly taking the time to chat to and remember you”. The venue even offers music nights.

Number 8 Cocktails Bar – Meanwood

Located on Stonegate Road, Number 8 is the brainchild of James Ince and Jimmy Garcia, two uni housemates who came up with the idea on the back of a sleeper bus in Vietnam.

Described as a “cocktail lover’s paradise” the spot offers everything from an Old Fashioned with Buffalo Trace bourbon and to an eye-opening Espresso Martini.

Locus Bar – Crossgate

Located on Austhorpe Road, Crossgate this upstairs venue is described as a “real hidden gem”. This lively bar serves a range of fantastic cocktails, locally sourced beers and plenty of spirits and boasts a cosy outdoor terrace.

Hideout – Pudsey