First look of new Leeds cafe serving champagne, chocolate strawberries and croissants

By Laura Collins
Published 11th Oct 2025, 11:30 BST
The Cafe by C&C has now launched in Victoria Leeds.placeholder image
The Cafe by C&C has now launched in Victoria Leeds. | Supplied
A popular Leeds restaurant has launched a new pop-up cafe serving sweet treats, champagne and chocolate dripped strawberries from a three tier chocolate fountain.

The Cut and Craft has launched The Cafe by C&C in Victoria Leeds and will be serving up a selection of sweet and savoury café-style bakes, coffee and bubbles.

The are taking over the former Northhome x Rinse Natural Wine pop-up in the shopping centre and will be in place until early 2026.

The pop up takes over the former Northhome x Rinse Natural Wine site in Victoria Leeds.placeholder image
The pop up takes over the former Northhome x Rinse Natural Wine site in Victoria Leeds. | Supplied

For those with a sweet tooth, head pastry chef, Isabella Tokarski-Pudlo, has curated a selection of sweet treats, baked-fresh each day at sister restaurant, The Cut & Craft Leeds.

The sweet treats menu includes giant raspberry macaroons and the restaurant’s famed gold chocolate bar which is a spin on the viral Dubai chocolate bar.

And its star attraction is the chocolate fountain with three tiers of melted milk chocolate ladled onto a cup of fresh strawberries - available to go or sit in.

No bookings required.

