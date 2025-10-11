First look of new Leeds cafe serving champagne, chocolate strawberries and croissants
The Cut and Craft has launched The Cafe by C&C in Victoria Leeds and will be serving up a selection of sweet and savoury café-style bakes, coffee and bubbles.
The are taking over the former Northhome x Rinse Natural Wine pop-up in the shopping centre and will be in place until early 2026.
For those with a sweet tooth, head pastry chef, Isabella Tokarski-Pudlo, has curated a selection of sweet treats, baked-fresh each day at sister restaurant, The Cut & Craft Leeds.
The sweet treats menu includes giant raspberry macaroons and the restaurant’s famed gold chocolate bar which is a spin on the viral Dubai chocolate bar.
And its star attraction is the chocolate fountain with three tiers of melted milk chocolate ladled onto a cup of fresh strawberries - available to go or sit in.
No bookings required.