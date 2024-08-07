A new sushi restaurant is set to open in Leeds.

Fern Modern Sushi will be opening in the Central Arcade later tomorrow (Thursday, August 8).

It will offer a range of sushi, ramen and rice dishes as well as beer, wine and sake.

Fern Modern Sushi is set to open in the Central Arcade tomorrow (August 8). Photo: Google Street View/Fern Modern Sushi | Google Street View/Fern Modern Sushi

Behind the restaurant is an experienced sushi chef Fern Lattawan who said she has spent many years making Asian fusion-style cuisine.

In her author bio on the official website, Fern said: “I was the executive sushi chef for several top restaurants and worked with them to create exciting menus with luxury ingredients.

“I am very proud of my knife skills and love working with my hands and making fresh dishes for everyone to enjoy.

“I love to train new chefs in the art of sushi making and I will be responsible for teaching the sushi masterclasses.

“Welcome to our restaurant and I hope you enjoy your visit, and tell all your friends and family.”

Fern Modern Sushi will also offer premium and seasonal omakase, which comes in 10 and 14 courses.

The Japanese term for chef’s choice, customers enjoy what the chef decides to serve while catering for all dietary requirements.