An independent cafe, famed for its canned iced Matcha, is set to open in Leeds this autumn.

Federal was established in Manchester in 2014 inspired by Kiwi and Aussie neighbourhood cafés.

It has gone on to build a global reputation for serving exceptional coffee, standout brunch dishes and offering a warm, welcoming service.

Now the popular brunch spot is heading over the Pennines to open its first Yorkshire café.

The new 1,500 sq ft venue city centre will be located on Boar Lane and will seat 70 guests. It is due to open this autumn.

Founded by owner Claudio Ribeiro, the brand has firmly established itself over the last decade as Manchester’s favourite brunch hangout and has grown to four outlets with venues in the Northern Quarter, Deansgate, Oxford Road and Altrincham.

He said: “Choosing Leeds for our first café outside Manchester felt like the natural next step. Leeds has many similarities to Manchester with the same buzz and a growing independent brunch and coffee scene.

“We don’t expand for the sake of it; we wait for the right time and the right energy for Federal. Everything we do is fuelled by passion for great brunch and great coffee and crating the perfect space for every occasion and every type of customer. Now feels like the perfect time to bring the Federal experience to Yorkshire and join Leeds’ growing independent food and drink scene.”

In a recent study by bookmakers Betway, which measured the popularity of over 300 coffee shops worldwide, Federal was named the UK’s most popular independent café. It was also ranked fourth in the world with more than 1.1 million TikTok views and almost 400,000 annual Google searches, firmly establishing its reputation on the global brunch scene.