Fearns, Leeds, celebrates Sourdough September with five ways to repurpose the artisan bread

@Jo Ritchie Photo This month, Leeds Dock kitchen, bar and events space Fearns, is celebrating Sourdough September, and to mark the occasion Jade Crawley, development chef for Shiko group and Fearns, shares five delicious ways to repurpose sourdough for readers to try at home.

5 ways to repurpose Sourdough

Bread and Butter pudding - Whip up eggs, cream, sugar and cinnamon, soak the bread and bake it. Top tip: use chopped dates if you don’t like raisins!

Croutons - Jade recommends roasting croutons using olive oil, garlic and maldon salt for a cheffy twist.

Panzanella - To take those crotons to the next level, Jade recommends serving them with Isle of Wight tomatoes and a simple dressing for this salad - it's an Italian classic and the difference of texture makes it fun.

Bread crumb toppings - Fearns blend toasted bread and use it for their toppings and bread crumbs. In the restaurant the team uses the pass lights to dry things out, but a low setting on a home oven also works. Breadcrumb toppings are great to thicken up sauces and soups. Top tip: Perfect for adding to Mac & Cheese.

French toast - Fearns’ hugely popular French toast dish is made with Sourdough which they use a square loaf to create. According to Jade, it is less crusty with an added tang to the sweet dish. Fearns use maple syrup and fruit compote, and if you’re feeling adventurous try adding fried chicken.

Jade Crawley, commented, “We all love sourdough, but really fresh and good loafs can be hard to get through in time. Wastage of bread is often high especially within restaurants - at Fearns we use baker Simons bread from Cellar Door; he makes each loaf by hand himself - so we are extra precious with it! Here are five go-to ways Fearns’ implements repurposed sourdough into their menu to stop it from ending up in the bin.”

Fearns

Fearns is open seven days a week and serves breakfast, twists on classic lunch dishes and increasingly popular Sunday dinners with vegetarian and vegan options. Fearns also serves expertly crafted coffee and boasts a unique cocktail menu with a large range of low-alcohol and non-alcoholic cocktails, mocktails and beers. The venue is located in the same building as Department, a co-working space on The Boulevard.

The seasonal menus created by the former Head Chef at Eat Your Greens and The Tetley Bar and Kitchen, celebrate all things Yorkshire featuring ‘good food, good mood and bloody good Marys’ with sustainable processes and local produce at the forefront.