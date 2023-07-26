Finalists for the Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year Awards were announced today (July 26), with contenders from 35 towns and cities, 33 different types of cuisine, and the chance to take home a cut of the £20,000 worth of prizes up for grabs.

One of the shortlisted businesses competing in the North East region is based in Farsley, and fans of smokehouse will not be surprised by its inclusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farsley Fire & Smoke BBQ, famed in the city for delivering high quality smoked meats and hosting a monthly pop-up at Sunny Bank Mills, was among just eight other businesses vying for the top spot in the category.

Sarah and Ashley Turner, of Farsley, Leeds, run the Farsley Fire & Smoke BBQ, which has been shortlisted for the Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year Awards. Photo: James Hardisty.

It sources meats from Yorkshire farms, bringing what it describes as “a true taste of Texas BBQ” to homes in the city. Headed up by Sarah and Ashley Turner, the team will now be hoping to draw in as many votes as possible, with the finalist from each region to be announced in September.

Each region’s finalist will be invited to a judging day in London hosted by Bake Off’s Prue Leith and chef Monica Galetti, followed by a star-studded ceremony the following day.

Matthew Price, General Manager UK, Ireland and Northern Europe at Uber Eats said “The London finalists this year are perfect examples of the hard work, talent and passion that goes into running a thriving restaurant in the capital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All of the shortlisted restaurants on the list for London are local high-street favourites and highlight the vast selection available in the city at the click of a button.”