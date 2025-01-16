Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Irn-Bru and YO! are reimagining Burns Suppers, teaming up to fuse sushi with haggis to celebrate Scotland’s National Day with a 2025 twist.

The menu has been developed to pique the palette of younger diners in a way that Rabbie and his crew might be marking his big 265th birthday if the group-chat was debating what the hottest restaurant is to book today.

New research commissioned by IRN-BRU shows more than two fifths of Gen Z in the UK (42%) have never tried haggis but love sushi as their favourite food. So, YO! and IRN-BRU are flexing the limits of haggis with an alternative take on some of the most popular dishes on the YO! menu to uniquely reimagine the Burns Supper for new generations.

Fair fa’ your sushi rolls: Irn-Bru team up with YO! to offer haggis sushi to re-imagine Burns.

The research also shares that two thirds of younger people are less likely to celebrate Burns (66%) with many feeling it is ‘too traditional’ and the new sushi inspired menu is the perfect way to level up haggis and usher in new fans.

Six YO! restaurants across the UK will be serving up haggis and prosciutto sushi rolls, Teriyaki haggis nigiri and haggis Katsu curry - each perfectly paired with an ice-cold IRN-BRU.

Chefs at YO! have worked with Scotland’s other national drink, IRN-BRU to create the menu, rolling the three new menu additions out just in time for Rabbie’s birthday with YO! Fries and pumpkin Katsu served on the side as a nod to the iconic neeps and tatties accompaniments enjoyed all over the world.

The incredible culinary creations include:

Teriyaki Haggis Nigiri: haggis with teriyaki and mayo, garnished with sesame seeds and fried sticky rice.

Haggis and prosciutto sushi roll: haggis with red onions, teriyaki and carrot, rolled in rice and wrapped in prosciutto before being glazed and blowtorched

Haggis katsu curry: haggis katsu in a mild curry sauce with pak choi, red radish and steamed rice

Kenny Nicholson, Head of Brand at IRN-BRU said: “We’re once again putting our own cheeky twist on Burns, inviting people to celebrate the occasion in new and exciting ways. These BRU-nique treats have been crafted in collaboration with the team at YO! and we can't wait for diners to try them. Whether it's your first taste of haggis or you’re just keen to sample it in a unique way, each menu item can be sumptuously washed down with a can of IRN-BRU for the perfect Burns pairing.”

The haggis menu will be served in selected YO! Restaurants: Glasgow - West George Street & Braehead , Edinburgh - Princes Street, Aberdeen - Union Square, Liverpool One and London Selfridges.

Samantha Kemp, Marketing Director at YO! said: “YO! is delighted to join forces with IRN-BRU to offer up a truly unique sushi experience, using haggis as the main ingredient. Our dishes are prepared with unparalleled attention to detail and every plate is hand crafted with bold flavours and quality ingredients. Sushi and haggis with IRN-BRU, this Burns night we have everything you didn’t know you were craving.”

The partnership is the latest phase of the Burns by BRU campaign which brings the iconic Burns Supper to younger generations in a way that only BRU can with a cheeky modern twist, innovative new food and drink recipes and exciting ways people can raise a can to the National Bard.

To book a table at your nearest participating YO! visit: Book your table in advance | YO! Sushi