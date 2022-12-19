Whether you’re planning to grab a snack at a sandwich shop or order food to your doorstep, it is important to know that the establishment cooking your food is carrying out their work in the right way. The Food Standards Agency runs the food hygiene rating scheme in partnership with local authorities in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

They rate food venues on a scale of zero to five, with five representing ‘very good’ hygiene standards and zero outlining ‘urgent improvement’ is necessary. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but gives clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection, as it is the responsibility of the business to comply with food hygiene law at all times. Inspectors look at the handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, the cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

HFC, Little Bao Boy, Fortune Cookie and Lucky's all received five star food hygiene ratings (Photos: Google/Little Bao Boy)

In Leeds, 111 sandwich shops and takeaways have been awarded a five star rating in 2022. Here is every one of them:

Wingman Leeds

Advertisement Hide Ad

44 Selby Road, Garforth.

Leon Restaurants

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leon Drive Thru, Gildersome.

Chop Chop

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cafe K Market Kitchen, Kirkgate Market.

The Athenian Leeds

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deliveroo, Unit 1, Scott Hall Mills.

Noodle Inn Vegetarian / Awesome Chinese / Awesome Wings

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deliveroo, Unit 1, Scott Hall Mills

Noodle Inn And Meatless Miyagi

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deliveroo, Unit 1, Scott Hall Mills

Mr Miyagi Ramen And Bao Leeds / Twisted Kimchi

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deliveroo, Unit 1, Scott Hall Mills

Proove

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deliveroo, Unit 1, Scott Hall Mills

HFC

Advertisement Hide Ad

7 Lodge Lane, Beeston

Vegan Express / Gianni

Advertisement Hide Ad

204A York Road, Leeds.

The Famous / My China

Advertisement Hide Ad

206 York Road, Leeds

Gyros Guys

Advertisement Hide Ad

14 Station Road, Cross Gates

Gelato Moments

Advertisement Hide Ad

24 - 26 Cross Hills, Kippax

Dukes

Advertisement Hide Ad

24 - 26 Cross Hills, Kippax

Dough

Advertisement Hide Ad

40 Bridge End, Leeds

Allerton Express

Advertisement Hide Ad

94 Leeds Road, Allerton Bywater

Oodles Leeds

Advertisement Hide Ad

White Rose Shopping Centre

Subway

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gamecock, Bramley

Ichi Sushi And Lime Leaf

Advertisement Hide Ad

146A Hunslet Road, Hunslet

Sufi

Advertisement Hide Ad

257 Elland Road, Beeston

Chicos

Advertisement Hide Ad

257 Elland Road, Beeston

Sweet Obsession Gelato

Advertisement Hide Ad

26 Kirk Lane, Yeadon

Leeds Garden

Advertisement Hide Ad

143 Lupton Avenue, Harehills

Zumuku Sushi/Poke Fusion/Nomi Katsu/Fuji Bento

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deliveroo, Unit 1, Scott Hall Mills

DC Foods21 Ltd

Advertisement Hide Ad

7 Weaver Street, Burley

Luckys

Advertisement Hide Ad

81 - 83 Raglan Road, Woodhouse

Fortune Cookie

Advertisement Hide Ad

81 - 83 Raglan Road, Woodhouse

Station Pizza And Punjab Tandoori

Advertisement Hide Ad

17 Station Road, Horsforth

Moo York Burgers

Advertisement Hide Ad

7 Weaver Street, Burley

Trojan Pizza

Advertisement Hide Ad

8 South Queen Street, Morley

Caesars Pizza

Advertisement Hide Ad

6 Middleton District Centre, Ring Road, Middleton

Pizza Pizza

Advertisement Hide Ad

124 Dib Lane, Roundhay

Camp 91 Deli

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Beulah Cafe, Tong Road, Farnley

Grill & Chill / Crazy Chef

Advertisement Hide Ad

69A Thorpe Lane, Middleton

Meal Deal

Advertisement Hide Ad

143 Briggate, Leeds

Little Bao Boy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taverners Walk Estate, Sheepscar

Coco Di Mama

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ramada Hotel, 20 Leeds Skelton Lake Services

Subway

Advertisement Hide Ad

Petrol Filling Station (Owlcotes Centre), Stanningley

Domino's Pizza

Advertisement Hide Ad

19 Chapeltown, Pudsey

Istanbul Kebab

Advertisement Hide Ad

52 - 54 Westgate, Otley

Silver Vase

Advertisement Hide Ad

2 Stainbeck Lane, Meanwood

Nosh Inn

Advertisement Hide Ad

855 York Road, Leeds

Good Food Store

Advertisement Hide Ad

4B Main Street, Garforth

Tingley Bar Fisheries & Sandwich Shop

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridge Street, Tingley

Pret A Manger (Bond Street)

Advertisement Hide Ad

32 Bond Street, Leeds

Against The Grain

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unit 3 Cardinal House, Swinnow

Feedo's

Advertisement Hide Ad

121 Main Street, Garforth

Central Fisheries

Advertisement Hide Ad

28 High Street, Kippax

Jessies Burgers

Advertisement Hide Ad

109 Chapeltown Road, Chapeltown

DD's Burgers And Desserts

Advertisement Hide Ad

372 Dewsbury Road, Hunslet

Jade Unicorn

Advertisement Hide Ad

25 - 26 Paradise Grove, Hunslet

Chopstix

Advertisement Hide Ad

16 Leeds Skelton Lake Services

Bengal Spice

Advertisement Hide Ad

143 Street Lane, Roundhay

Piccolos

Advertisement Hide Ad

47 Chapeltown, Pudsey

Pizza Hut

Advertisement Hide Ad

36 Harrogate Road, Moortown

Little Athens

Advertisement Hide Ad

68 Brudenell Road, Hyde Park

Wingstop

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deliveroo Editions, Unit 1, Scott Hall Mills

Sabroso Street

Advertisement Hide Ad

10 Town Street, Farsley

Panku Pudsey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asda Stores, Owlcotes Business Centre, Pudsey

Sandwich Box

Advertisement Hide Ad

162A Bradford Road, Tingley

Cooplands

Advertisement Hide Ad

7 Cliffe Court, Yeadon

Rajas Food House

Advertisement Hide Ad

304 Stanningley Road, Leeds

Ice Scoop Gelato

Advertisement Hide Ad

116 Town Street, Stanningley

Cooplands

Advertisement Hide Ad

491 - 493 Otley Road, Adel

Cupp Bubble Tea

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kiosk Outside 431, Trinity Leeds

De-Zerts

Advertisement Hide Ad

Milestone Court, Stanningley

Dawn's Pizza

Advertisement Hide Ad

267 Harehills Lane, Leeds

The Jade

Advertisement Hide Ad

254 Tong Road, Farnley

Delish

Advertisement Hide Ad

5 Town Street, Yeadon

Juniper

Advertisement Hide Ad

22 Chapel Hill, Morley

Portside Fish And Chips

Advertisement Hide Ad

382 Kirkstall Road, Burley

Daruchini

Advertisement Hide Ad

161 Malvern Road, Beeston

Chicken Hot

Advertisement Hide Ad

264 Dewsbury Road, Hunslet

The Food Master

Advertisement Hide Ad

362 Kirkstall Road, Burley

Pizza Hut

Advertisement Hide Ad

25 North Lane, Headingley

Bad Boy Burgers

Advertisement Hide Ad

16A Stainbeck Avenue, Meanwood

Pizza Connection And Balti House

Advertisement Hide Ad

45 Commercial Road, Kirkstall

Hungry Hippo Leeds

Advertisement Hide Ad

Honeycomb House, Hunslet

New Taste Of China

Advertisement Hide Ad

4 Osmondthorpe Cottages, Osmondthorpe

Get Baked

Advertisement Hide Ad

3 Gateway House, 15 North Lane, Headingley

Scotch Bonnett

Advertisement Hide Ad

163 Malvern Road, Beeston

Pitza Cano

Advertisement Hide Ad

59 - 61 Queens Road, Hyde Park

Stanningley Pizza And Sanah Balti

Advertisement Hide Ad

7 Fairfield Mount, Stanningley

Homeboy Pizza Co

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taverners Walk Estate, Sheepscar

Haych

Advertisement Hide Ad

7 Weaver Street, Burley

Adam's

Advertisement Hide Ad

15 Middleton Park Circus, Middleton

Perfect Fried Chicken Leeds And Korean Fried Chicken Leeds

Advertisement Hide Ad

POD 3 Jacuna Kitchens, 7 Wortley Moor Road, Wortley

Taco Bell

Advertisement Hide Ad

11A Cardigan Fields Leisure Park, Kirkstall Road

Razmataz Pizza And Grill

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saville Works, Shafton Lane, Holbeck

Panache Delights

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saville Works, Shafton Lane, Holbeck

Naga King

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unit 27B Foodstars, 7 Weaver Street, Burley

Lucifer's

Advertisement Hide Ad

2 Carlisle Road, Pudsey

Lavish Taste

Advertisement Hide Ad

100 Town Street, Armley

Calverley News Ltd

Advertisement Hide Ad

60 Woodhall Road, Calverley

Bad Chick

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unit 27A Foodstars, 7 Weaver Street, Burley

Pollini's Pizza Slice

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mini Market AGA, 34 George Street, Leeds

Just Wing It

Advertisement Hide Ad

1 Crown Street, Leeds

HFC Chicken

Advertisement Hide Ad

130 Roundhay Road, Leeds

Waki Maki

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds University Student Union, Lifton Place

Fried!

Advertisement Hide Ad

182 Woodhouse Lane, Woodhouse

Crunchies Pizza

Advertisement Hide Ad

54 Tong Road, Farnley

Cooplands

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds University Student Union, Lifton Place

Pasta Evangelists Ltd

Advertisement Hide Ad

C/o Jacuna Kitchens, 7 Wortley Moor Road, Upper Wortley

Chicken Hut

Advertisement Hide Ad

226 Roundhay Road, Leeds

Subway

Advertisement Hide Ad

609 Roundhay Road, Leeds

Fusian Kitchen

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cragg Lee, Syke Road, Tingley

Burgerism

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Hall Street, Scott Hall

Kirbys Of Meanwood

Advertisement Hide Ad

24 Stonegate Road, Meanwood

Captain Crusty's

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unit 24B Foodstars, 7 Weaver Street, Burley

Gate Gourmet Service Centre

Advertisement Hide Ad