Every Leeds takeaway and sandwich shop awarded a five-star food hygiene rating in 2022
Hundreds of Leeds takeaways have been awarded a five-star food hygeine rating in 2022.
Whether you’re planning to grab a snack at a sandwich shop or order food to your doorstep, it is important to know that the establishment cooking your food is carrying out their work in the right way. The Food Standards Agency runs the food hygiene rating scheme in partnership with local authorities in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
They rate food venues on a scale of zero to five, with five representing ‘very good’ hygiene standards and zero outlining ‘urgent improvement’ is necessary. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but gives clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards.
Ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection, as it is the responsibility of the business to comply with food hygiene law at all times. Inspectors look at the handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, the cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.
In Leeds, 111 sandwich shops and takeaways have been awarded a five star rating in 2022. Here is every one of them:
Wingman Leeds
44 Selby Road, Garforth.
Leon Restaurants
Leon Drive Thru, Gildersome.
Chop Chop
Cafe K Market Kitchen, Kirkgate Market.
The Athenian Leeds
Deliveroo, Unit 1, Scott Hall Mills.
Noodle Inn Vegetarian / Awesome Chinese / Awesome Wings
Deliveroo, Unit 1, Scott Hall Mills
Noodle Inn And Meatless Miyagi
Deliveroo, Unit 1, Scott Hall Mills
Mr Miyagi Ramen And Bao Leeds / Twisted Kimchi
Deliveroo, Unit 1, Scott Hall Mills
Proove
Deliveroo, Unit 1, Scott Hall Mills
HFC
7 Lodge Lane, Beeston
Vegan Express / Gianni
204A York Road, Leeds.
The Famous / My China
206 York Road, Leeds
Gyros Guys
14 Station Road, Cross Gates
Gelato Moments
24 - 26 Cross Hills, Kippax
Dukes
24 - 26 Cross Hills, Kippax
Dough
40 Bridge End, Leeds
Allerton Express
94 Leeds Road, Allerton Bywater
Oodles Leeds
White Rose Shopping Centre
Subway
The Gamecock, Bramley
Ichi Sushi And Lime Leaf
146A Hunslet Road, Hunslet
Sufi
257 Elland Road, Beeston
Chicos
257 Elland Road, Beeston
Sweet Obsession Gelato
26 Kirk Lane, Yeadon
Leeds Garden
143 Lupton Avenue, Harehills
Zumuku Sushi/Poke Fusion/Nomi Katsu/Fuji Bento
Deliveroo, Unit 1, Scott Hall Mills
DC Foods21 Ltd
7 Weaver Street, Burley
Luckys
81 - 83 Raglan Road, Woodhouse
Fortune Cookie
81 - 83 Raglan Road, Woodhouse
Station Pizza And Punjab Tandoori
17 Station Road, Horsforth
Moo York Burgers
7 Weaver Street, Burley
Trojan Pizza
8 South Queen Street, Morley
Caesars Pizza
6 Middleton District Centre, Ring Road, Middleton
Pizza Pizza
124 Dib Lane, Roundhay
Camp 91 Deli
The Beulah Cafe, Tong Road, Farnley
Grill & Chill / Crazy Chef
69A Thorpe Lane, Middleton
Meal Deal
143 Briggate, Leeds
Little Bao Boy
Taverners Walk Estate, Sheepscar
Coco Di Mama
Ramada Hotel, 20 Leeds Skelton Lake Services
Subway
Petrol Filling Station (Owlcotes Centre), Stanningley
Domino's Pizza
19 Chapeltown, Pudsey
Istanbul Kebab
52 - 54 Westgate, Otley
Silver Vase
2 Stainbeck Lane, Meanwood
Nosh Inn
855 York Road, Leeds
Good Food Store
4B Main Street, Garforth
Tingley Bar Fisheries & Sandwich Shop
Bridge Street, Tingley
Pret A Manger (Bond Street)
32 Bond Street, Leeds
Against The Grain
Unit 3 Cardinal House, Swinnow
Feedo's
121 Main Street, Garforth
Central Fisheries
28 High Street, Kippax
Jessies Burgers
109 Chapeltown Road, Chapeltown
DD's Burgers And Desserts
372 Dewsbury Road, Hunslet
Jade Unicorn
25 - 26 Paradise Grove, Hunslet
Chopstix
16 Leeds Skelton Lake Services
Bengal Spice
143 Street Lane, Roundhay
Piccolos
47 Chapeltown, Pudsey
Pizza Hut
36 Harrogate Road, Moortown
Little Athens
68 Brudenell Road, Hyde Park
Wingstop
Deliveroo Editions, Unit 1, Scott Hall Mills
Sabroso Street
10 Town Street, Farsley
Panku Pudsey
Asda Stores, Owlcotes Business Centre, Pudsey
Sandwich Box
162A Bradford Road, Tingley
Cooplands
7 Cliffe Court, Yeadon
Rajas Food House
304 Stanningley Road, Leeds
Ice Scoop Gelato
116 Town Street, Stanningley
Cooplands
491 - 493 Otley Road, Adel
Cupp Bubble Tea
Kiosk Outside 431, Trinity Leeds
De-Zerts
Milestone Court, Stanningley
Dawn's Pizza
267 Harehills Lane, Leeds
The Jade
254 Tong Road, Farnley
Delish
5 Town Street, Yeadon
Juniper
22 Chapel Hill, Morley
Portside Fish And Chips
382 Kirkstall Road, Burley
Daruchini
161 Malvern Road, Beeston
Chicken Hot
264 Dewsbury Road, Hunslet
The Food Master
362 Kirkstall Road, Burley
Pizza Hut
25 North Lane, Headingley
Bad Boy Burgers
16A Stainbeck Avenue, Meanwood
Pizza Connection And Balti House
45 Commercial Road, Kirkstall
Hungry Hippo Leeds
Honeycomb House, Hunslet
New Taste Of China
4 Osmondthorpe Cottages, Osmondthorpe
Get Baked
3 Gateway House, 15 North Lane, Headingley
Scotch Bonnett
163 Malvern Road, Beeston
Pitza Cano
59 - 61 Queens Road, Hyde Park
Stanningley Pizza And Sanah Balti
7 Fairfield Mount, Stanningley
Homeboy Pizza Co
Taverners Walk Estate, Sheepscar
Haych
7 Weaver Street, Burley
Adam's
15 Middleton Park Circus, Middleton
Perfect Fried Chicken Leeds And Korean Fried Chicken Leeds
POD 3 Jacuna Kitchens, 7 Wortley Moor Road, Wortley
Taco Bell
11A Cardigan Fields Leisure Park, Kirkstall Road
Razmataz Pizza And Grill
Saville Works, Shafton Lane, Holbeck
Panache Delights
Saville Works, Shafton Lane, Holbeck
Naga King
Unit 27B Foodstars, 7 Weaver Street, Burley
Lucifer's
2 Carlisle Road, Pudsey
Lavish Taste
100 Town Street, Armley
Calverley News Ltd
60 Woodhall Road, Calverley
Bad Chick
Unit 27A Foodstars, 7 Weaver Street, Burley
Pollini's Pizza Slice
Mini Market AGA, 34 George Street, Leeds
Just Wing It
1 Crown Street, Leeds
HFC Chicken
130 Roundhay Road, Leeds
Waki Maki
Leeds University Student Union, Lifton Place
Fried!
182 Woodhouse Lane, Woodhouse
Crunchies Pizza
54 Tong Road, Farnley
Cooplands
Leeds University Student Union, Lifton Place
Pasta Evangelists Ltd
C/o Jacuna Kitchens, 7 Wortley Moor Road, Upper Wortley
Chicken Hut
226 Roundhay Road, Leeds
Subway
609 Roundhay Road, Leeds
Fusian Kitchen
Cragg Lee, Syke Road, Tingley
Burgerism
Scott Hall Street, Scott Hall
Kirbys Of Meanwood
24 Stonegate Road, Meanwood
Captain Crusty's
Unit 24B Foodstars, 7 Weaver Street, Burley
Gate Gourmet Service Centre
Platform 7 And 8, Leeds Rail Station