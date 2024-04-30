Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Etci Mehmet has announced it will open a new restaurant on Eastgate in city centre as its fourth restaurant in the UK.

Having already established itself on the food scene in Manchester, Liverpool and Birmingham, the Turkish steakhouse, founded in Istanbul in 2012 by Mehmet and Mustafa, said it will bring its “unique blend of premium culinary delights, vibrant atmosphere to the heart of Yorkshire” this summer.

Etci Mehmet Leeds will open on Eastgate this summer (CGI image). Picture by Etci Mehmet

The restaurant will offer a “feast for the senses”, with fire shows and a Turkish-inspired menu available every day of the week. With 28-day dry-aged beef and the Etci special fillet mignon prepared tableside with live flambé demonstrations, to Turkish baklava, it promises something to “delight every palate”.

After opening its first restaurant in the UK in Manchester, Etci Mehmet has expanded to cities in the UK and the world including Riyadh, Liverpool, Doha and Casablanca. With its arrival in Leeds, it is set to create 60 jobs.

Speaking ahead of the Leeds launch, Operations Director Amine el Gueddar said: “We are thrilled to continue our UK expansion. Leeds has been cooking for a long time and was the next natural destination. Many of our current guests travel weekly from the Yorkshire district, including Bradford, Huddersfield, Batley, Dewsbury and Wakefield, we wanted to bring the Etci experience closer to them.

“Leeds ticks all the boxes, and we found the perfect location on Eastgate, Headrow, in the heart of the city. It is easily accessible to students, professionals, and families alike. With ample parking and proximity to transport links and motorways, enjoying a delicious meal at Etci Mehmet has never been easier.”

He added: “We can’t wait to create an inviting atmosphere at our new restaurant, filled with our passion for food and hospitality. We love seeing everyone enjoying their time together with us and we’re excited to serve, support and entertain the Yorkshire community!”