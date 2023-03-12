Upon arrival, we were greeted by the friendly, attentive and accommodating waiting staff who – despite the limited tables remaining – were more than happy to let us choose our preferred seats. Immediately striking is the restaurant's aesthetic – vibrant but understated and appropriately lit.

Situated on the main bus route on Otley Road, El Greco is easy to find and nearby streets offer ample parking, although be sure to check which roads are permit only. The large glass front allows onlookers to observe the ambience inside the restaurant, but once seated does not feel invasive due to the fact El Greco is set back from the main road.

The bar stocks an authentic selection of Mediterranean beers, including Fix Hellas, Mythos and Efes, as well as wines catering to different preferences. El Greco's menu offers an array of Greek dishes including classics such as souvlaki, stifado, moussaka, gyros and a seafood selection.

The interior of El Greco, Leeds (Pic: El Greco)

My guest and I chose the plated chicken gyros and mixed souvlaki, both of which were generously portioned, after our shared starters of halloumi and calamari, which were presented nicely. The plated gyros could be described as a 'de-constructed' dish, which was a curious twist, but at lunchtime diners can also order an assortment of classic gyros wraps.

Food was flavoursome, presented well and arrived in good time, while the helpfulness and general demeanour of the staff made our dining experience an altogether relaxing one. Front of house was also knowledgeable on allergens and dietary requirements, while there was also a children’s menu.

Prices were a little higher than similar restaurants, however the dining experience and portion sizes certainly justified paying one or two pounds more per dish.

In terms of amenities, restrooms were spacious and accessible for those with mobility concerns, whilst comfortable chairs, cutlery, tables and glassware were all to a high standard - as one would expect from a new opening.

Plated chicken gyros from El Greco, Leeds (Pic: Yorkshire Evening Post)

Clientele was mixed, ranging from young adults to over-65s and walk-ins were gratefully received, although there is a booking facility on the El Greco website. Overall, an enjoyable experience and one I will be visiting again given the opportunity.

Address: 247 Otley Road, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS16 5LQ

Telephone: 0113 414 7205

Opening hours: (Mon-Sat, 12pm-9:30pm; Sun, 12pm-7pm)

Scores

Food: 9/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 9/10

