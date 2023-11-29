Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Eight of the best places to grab a vegan Christmas dinner in Leeds including Lamb and Flag

The festive season is upon us.
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 29th Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 17:21 GMT

And many Leeds restaurants and pubs have already launched their Christmas menus.

So we have rounded up eight of the best places to grab a vegan Christmas dinner, from the Adelphi on Hunslet Road to The Mustard Pot in Chapel Allerton.

Here are 8 of the best places to grab a vegan Christmas dinner in Leeds including Lamb and Flag.

1. 8 of the best places to grab a vegan Christmas dinner in Leeds

Here are 8 of the best places to grab a vegan Christmas dinner in Leeds including Lamb and Flag. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Adelphi, in Hunslet Road, is a pub known for its period decor in a Victorian tavern with wood panels and old tiles. It serves a vegan cranberry, swede, almond and walnut roast with thyme-roasted potatoes, Brussels sprouts with chestnuts, roasted carrots, parsnips, and gravy. Alternatively, customers can have a vegan roasted butternut squash as their Christmas dinner.

2. The Adelphi

The Adelphi, in Hunslet Road, is a pub known for its period decor in a Victorian tavern with wood panels and old tiles. It serves a vegan cranberry, swede, almond and walnut roast with thyme-roasted potatoes, Brussels sprouts with chestnuts, roasted carrots, parsnips, and gravy. Alternatively, customers can have a vegan roasted butternut squash as their Christmas dinner. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Mustard Pot, in Chapel Allerton, has two options of main courses that are vegan. These include squash, cranberry and red onion tagine, rice and pitta as well as fruit, nut and cranberry roast with all the trimmings. A number of desserts that are vegan-friendly are also available.

3. The Mustard Pot

The Mustard Pot, in Chapel Allerton, has two options of main courses that are vegan. These include squash, cranberry and red onion tagine, rice and pitta as well as fruit, nut and cranberry roast with all the trimmings. A number of desserts that are vegan-friendly are also available. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Restaurant Bar And Grill, in City Square, has great options of vegans this Christmas. On its festive lunch menu, there is celeriac au poivre available which is a vegan peppered roasted celeriac, baby spinach, hash brown, port and mushroom sauce. A number of desserts are also available to enjoy.

4. Restaurant Bar And Grill

Restaurant Bar And Grill, in City Square, has great options of vegans this Christmas. On its festive lunch menu, there is celeriac au poivre available which is a vegan peppered roasted celeriac, baby spinach, hash brown, port and mushroom sauce. A number of desserts are also available to enjoy. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Lamb and Flag, in Church Row, is a great option for vegans this Christmas. It currently serves a vegan spiced vegetable pie, spiced vegetables in a vegan shortcrust pastry, with plant-buttered mash, sprouts and seasonal greens.

5. Lamb and Flag

Lamb and Flag, in Church Row, is a great option for vegans this Christmas. It currently serves a vegan spiced vegetable pie, spiced vegetables in a vegan shortcrust pastry, with plant-buttered mash, sprouts and seasonal greens. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Browns, on The Headrow, has a few options for vegans this festive season including the portobello mushroom, chestnut, spinach and lentil wellington with onion gravy. It also serves a vegan butternut squash and beetroot risotto.

6. Browns

Browns, on The Headrow, has a few options for vegans this festive season including the portobello mushroom, chestnut, spinach and lentil wellington with onion gravy. It also serves a vegan butternut squash and beetroot risotto. Photo: Browns, Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsChapel Allerton