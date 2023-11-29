The festive season is upon us.
1. 8 of the best places to grab a vegan Christmas dinner in Leeds
Here are 8 of the best places to grab a vegan Christmas dinner in Leeds including Lamb and Flag. Photo: Google
2. The Adelphi
The Adelphi, in Hunslet Road, is a pub known for its period decor in a Victorian tavern with wood panels and old tiles. It serves a vegan cranberry, swede, almond and walnut roast with thyme-roasted potatoes, Brussels sprouts with chestnuts, roasted carrots, parsnips, and gravy. Alternatively, customers can have a vegan roasted butternut squash as their Christmas dinner. Photo: Google
3. The Mustard Pot
The Mustard Pot, in Chapel Allerton, has two options of main courses that are vegan. These include squash, cranberry and red onion tagine, rice and pitta as well as fruit, nut and cranberry roast with all the trimmings. A number of desserts that are vegan-friendly are also available. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
4. Restaurant Bar And Grill
Restaurant Bar And Grill, in City Square, has great options of vegans this Christmas. On its festive lunch menu, there is celeriac au poivre available which is a vegan peppered roasted celeriac, baby spinach, hash brown, port and mushroom sauce. A number of desserts are also available to enjoy. Photo: James Hardisty
5. Lamb and Flag
Lamb and Flag, in Church Row, is a great option for vegans this Christmas. It currently serves a vegan spiced vegetable pie, spiced vegetables in a vegan shortcrust pastry,
with plant-buttered mash, sprouts and seasonal greens. Photo: Simon Hulme
6. Browns
Browns, on The Headrow, has a few options for vegans this festive season including the portobello mushroom, chestnut, spinach and lentil wellington with onion gravy. It also serves a vegan butternut squash and beetroot risotto. Photo: Browns, Google