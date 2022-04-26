Eating Out: Great choice of fabulous restaurants with outdoor and alfresco dining sites

With the wonderful spring weather and summer fast approaching, we take a look at a great choice of restaurants in Yorkshire with the option of alfresco dining.
1. Fat Badger Harrogate
In the middle of the Montpellier Quarter, it serves local cask ales, exciting cocktails, fine wines and award-winning British food.
thefatbadgerharrogate.com
2. Grantley Hall Ripon
Norton Bar and Courtyard serves classic cocktails, spirits and dishes created using fresh and authentic Yorkshire ingredients.
grantleyhall.co.uk
3. Qubana Wakefield
Cuban and Spanish tapas restaurant and bar. It is a former bank. Hanging lights decorate the terrace and heaters will be lit.
qubana.co.uk
4. Shibden Mill Inn Halifax
Surrounded by the idyllic Shibden Valley. It serves a selection of Cask Marque-accredited ales and has a warm and friendly atmosphere.
shibdenmillinn.com