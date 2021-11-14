Eat Your Greens is open Thursday to Saturday 10.30am until 11pm. Photo: Simon Hulme

If you're looking for a restaurant that will continue to excite you with each visit, Eat Your Greens is the place to try.

Green grocers by day, restaurant and bar by night, this New York Street delight prides itself on its locally sourced ingredients and sometimes peculiar flavour sensations that wow its guests each week.

The menu, rustically handwritten on the walls of the restaurant, changes with each passing season and strives to create a reflection of the world outside.

You trust the chefs here to lead you to the dishes that feed your soul, to reinvent vegetables, fish and meat in a way that inspires you to try new things at home.

From romanesco cauliflower and lentils to a marmite roasted winter squash, it's guaranteed that each meal will offer something fresh to experience, something that makes you excited about food again.

Because here that's what it's about- a love and care for food that during the working week, we forget to savour.

The thing that makes this place so special is that even with a menu that feels selective and expensive, there is room for whoever walks through their doors.

Without the airs and flairs of exclusivity, Eat Your Greens offers an elevated experience and a passionate service without the hefty price tag.

For them, it's entirely about showing people just how fantastic and affordable locally sourced produce can be- no fuss, no preaching, just delicious food.

If you want my recommendation upon visiting, I'd do it the tapas way; ask for three or four of their recommended dishes and enjoy amongst friends, combining flavours and textures across the table.

This is what allows you to experience the very best of a fleeting menu that in a few short days will be replaced by another, equally as delightful one.

Pair that with a delicious bottle of their house red, or if it's your lucky night enjoy a tipple from one of their guesting breweries or wine merchants.

Often the host of a new craft beer launch or home-brewed spirit, it's worth rerouting your walk home to pass by this place during the week- you might find your new drink of choice on the way.

Factfile

Address: 42 New York St, Leeds LS2 7DY

Telephone: 0113 244 6896

Opening hours: Thursday-Saturday 10.30am until 11pm

Website: eatyourgreensleeds.co.uk

Scores

Food: 8/10

Value: 9/10

Atmosphere: 8/10

Service: 9/10