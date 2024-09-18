East meets West with Six by Nico Leeds' latest Istanbul-inspired menu

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Six by Nico, known for its innovative dining experience and ever-changing tasting menus has announced its next destination menu which promises to be a true feast for Leeds based foodies.

This time, Six by Nico is inviting diners who crave adventure to journey through spice-laden streets of Istanbul and dive into the rich, aromatic dishes inspired by the Turkish city’s iconic bazaars.

The Istanbul experience will be cooking from 23rd September to 13th October. This menu encourages diners to embark on a culinary journey where ancient traditions meet bold, modern flavours. Prepare to be amazed by a menu that celebrates the richness of Turkish cuisine, embracing culture at every turn. This menu will transport diners to bustling bazaars and the vibrant streets of the Turkish destination.

The menu includes the following:

Course One – Memories of Mikla

Cucumber & Barbecue Lettuce Gaspacho, Lemon Verbena & Lor Cheese

Course Two - Chef Ahmet’s Pida

Grilled Chicken Shish Pida, Sesame Flat Bread, Rose Harissa & Sumac

Course Three - Kibe

Toasted Bulgar & Aged Beef, Smoked Black Garlic Ketchup & Cep Mushroom

Course Four - Fishing on Galata Köprüsü

Seabass, White Bean, Fennel Jam, Preserved Lemon, Smoked Almond Foam

Course Five - Adana Lamb Kebap

Cumin Belly Pressé, Ancient Grains Pilaf & Sweet Roasted Tomato

For an additional £7, food enthusiasts can add on Golden Peyniri, Crispy Filo, Lor Cheese, Acili Same Chutney to their fifth course.

Course Six - Spiced Date Cake

Candy Walnut, Caramelised Pear & Sour Yogurt Sorbet

For £42, guests will be able to enjoy a taste of Istanbul, with a matching wine pairing from £33.

This tasting menu is a culinary journey through the heart of Istanbul, drawing deep inspiration from Turkey's rich and diverse food traditions. It masterfully combines authentic Turkish flavours with modern techniques, paying homage to classic dishes while introducing contemporary twists. From the refreshing notes of gazpacho to the hearty essence of lamb kebap, each course reflects the vibrant and varied culinary heritage of Istanbul. This menu captures the essence of Turkish cuisine—bold, aromatic, and deeply rooted in regional traditions—while presenting it in a way that is both innovative and sophisticated.

Andrew Temple, Chief Creative Officer, commented on the new menu: "We're excited to transport diners to the vibrant streets of Istanbul and bring authentic yet bold flavours from Southeastern Europe to cities around the UK and Ireland."

Six by Nico caters to all dietary requirements, offering a full vegetarian menu for each new menu concept. Plus, customers can swap courses from the meat menu to the veggie alternative, if they wish. Other dietaries and certain allergens can also be catered to upon request, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the best possible dining experience.