East 59th: Rooftop bar and restaurant in Victoria Gate in Leeds city centre announces closure due to 'spiralling' costs
A high-end rooftop restaurant in Leeds city centre has announced it will close due to spiralling costs.
New York-themed East 59th opened in the penthouse unit of Victoria Gate shopping centre in 2017.
Owners D&D London said today: “East 59th is a great space and has developed a popular bar and rooftop dining scene since we opened the restaurant five years ago.
“But with the current economic challenges including spiralling utility, food and beverage costs and the unstable labour market we have sadly, after much consideration, decided to cease trading in this restaurant.
“D&D London intend to look after the restaurants’ greatly valued staff and management and wherever possible will seek to offer exciting positions in our other venues.”