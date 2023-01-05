News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

East 59th: Rooftop bar and restaurant in Victoria Gate in Leeds city centre announces closure due to 'spiralling' costs

A high-end rooftop restaurant in Leeds city centre has announced it will close due to spiralling costs.

By Grace Newton
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 5:15pm

New York-themed East 59th opened in the penthouse unit of Victoria Gate shopping centre in 2017.

Owners D&D London said today: “East 59th is a great space and has developed a popular bar and rooftop dining scene since we opened the restaurant five years ago.

Hide Ad

“But with the current economic challenges including spiralling utility, food and beverage costs and the unstable labour market we have sadly, after much consideration, decided to cease trading in this restaurant.

East 59th Restaurant, Victoria Street, Leeds..16th August 2017 ..Picture by Simon Hulme

“D&D London intend to look after the restaurants’ greatly valued staff and management and wherever possible will seek to offer exciting positions in our other venues.”