East 59th: Rooftop bar and restaurant in Victoria Gate in Leeds city centre announces closure due to 'spiralling' costs

New York-themed East 59th opened in the penthouse unit of Victoria Gate shopping centre in 2017.

Owners D&D London said today: “East 59th is a great space and has developed a popular bar and rooftop dining scene since we opened the restaurant five years ago.

“But with the current economic challenges including spiralling utility, food and beverage costs and the unstable labour market we have sadly, after much consideration, decided to cease trading in this restaurant.

East 59th Restaurant, Victoria Street, Leeds..16th August 2017 ..Picture by Simon Hulme