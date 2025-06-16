This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

GODIVA has created a new version of the chocolate bar 🍫

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dubai Chocolate is a chocolate bar originally created by FIX Chocolatier

Chocolate company GODIVA has launched a brand-new version of the bar

Imitations of the bar are available across the UK

Following its viral rise to popularity in 2024, Dubai Chocolate is still dominating the confectionary world.

The unique chocolate bar with a distinctive filling became a viral sensation last year, with many taking to social media to taste test the treat, and the majority of reviewers expressing delight at its flavour and textures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dubai Chocolate is still a much sought-after chocolate bar, with many companies creating their own versions and stocking the bars across the UK.

Chocolate company GODIVA created one of the most popular versions of the Dubai chocolate bar, offering a handcrafted Premium version which is available exclusively at Harrods, Selfridges and the Covent Garden flagship, priced at £24.95.

Now, GODIVA has launched a new version of the bar, which is more accessible to chocolate lovers, and can be purchased from Tesco stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Priced at £10 or £7.95, the limited edition bar is only available until Tuesday June 17, across 360 Tesco stores.

Dubai Chocolate: Where you can buy the viral bar across Yorkshire | GODIVA

What is Dubai Chocolate?

Dubai Chocolate is a milk chocolate bar which is filled with pistachio cream, tahini and knafeh. The original bar, which was named “Can’t Get Khanef of It”, was created by a Dubai-based chocolate company named FIX Chocolatier.

The chocolate bar became a viral sensation following taste test reviews on TikTok, which inspired the nickname “Dubai Chocolate”, and led to chocolate companies creating their own versions to be purchased in the UK.

Where can I buy Dubai chocolate in Yorkshire?

The GODIVA chocolate can be found in selected Tescos, including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

York Extra

Leeds Seacroft Extra

Batley Extra

Bridlington

Hull St Stephens Ext

Sowerby Bridge

Halifax Aachen Way

Sheffield Savile Extra

Goole Boothferry Road

Scarborough 2

Sheffield Infirmary

Ilkley

If you have a food and drink story to share with us, we’d love to hear from you. You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.