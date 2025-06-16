Dubai Chocolate: Where you can buy the viral bar across Yorkshire, as GODIVA launches new version
- Dubai Chocolate is a chocolate bar originally created by FIX Chocolatier
- Chocolate company GODIVA has launched a brand-new version of the bar
- Imitations of the bar are available across the UK
Following its viral rise to popularity in 2024, Dubai Chocolate is still dominating the confectionary world.
The unique chocolate bar with a distinctive filling became a viral sensation last year, with many taking to social media to taste test the treat, and the majority of reviewers expressing delight at its flavour and textures.
Dubai Chocolate is still a much sought-after chocolate bar, with many companies creating their own versions and stocking the bars across the UK.
Chocolate company GODIVA created one of the most popular versions of the Dubai chocolate bar, offering a handcrafted Premium version which is available exclusively at Harrods, Selfridges and the Covent Garden flagship, priced at £24.95.
Now, GODIVA has launched a new version of the bar, which is more accessible to chocolate lovers, and can be purchased from Tesco stores.
Priced at £10 or £7.95, the limited edition bar is only available until Tuesday June 17, across 360 Tesco stores.
What is Dubai Chocolate?
Dubai Chocolate is a milk chocolate bar which is filled with pistachio cream, tahini and knafeh. The original bar, which was named “Can’t Get Khanef of It”, was created by a Dubai-based chocolate company named FIX Chocolatier.
The chocolate bar became a viral sensation following taste test reviews on TikTok, which inspired the nickname “Dubai Chocolate”, and led to chocolate companies creating their own versions to be purchased in the UK.
Where can I buy Dubai chocolate in Yorkshire?
The GODIVA chocolate can be found in selected Tescos, including:
- York Extra
- Leeds Seacroft Extra
- Batley Extra
- Bridlington
- Hull St Stephens Ext
- Sowerby Bridge
- Halifax Aachen Way
- Sheffield Savile Extra
- Goole Boothferry Road
- Scarborough 2
- Sheffield Infirmary
- Ilkley
