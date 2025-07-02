Don't be a jammy dodger - calls for entries to World Jam Festival held in North Yorkshire - how to get involved

Organiser of the World Jame Festival Anna Lupton

The organisers of the World Jam Festival – to be staged at Newby Hall near Ripon – are on a quest to find the world’s best jam makers.

The festival will celebrate the glories of preserves and will be held will take place on Sunday September 28/

Jam makers can get creative with categories such as ‘Tipsy’ to include a hint of alcohol and ‘Exotic’ for flavours beyond the norm.

There’s an ‘Under 20’ class to find the next generation of jam-making talent.

In previous years, there have been entries from all over the world – last year’s winner of the Commercial section was Patagonia Roast Pepper Jam from Macedonia. Entries from all corners of the world are expected again this year.

The festival was created by Anna Lupton, owner of Carr House Farm Bed & Breakfast at Ampleforth, in 2019

"Jam was made as far back as the first century AD. Jam makers all over the world are passionate about honing their craft and very many like nothing better than using homegrown or home-foraged produce to create great preserves that can be enjoyed in sandwiches, cakes, and scones or to add a new dimension to many savoury dishes,” she said.

“It is an absolute privilege to be given the chance to hold the event at Newby Hall estate with its beautiful house and stunning gardens – the perfect setting for any such event.”

Newby Hall is one of the renowned historic houses of Yorkshire and is a winner of the Hudson’s Heritage Award – Best for Families.

Films that have been shot at Newby Hall include Death Comes to Pemberley, Mansfield Park, The ABC Murders, The Little Stranger and Peaky Blinders.

The jams will be judged by a variety of people including Yorkshire chefs.

On the day of the event, the jams will be on display in the Grantham Room.

There will be categories for both individual and commercial jam makers with the overall winner being given the chance to sell their produce for a yearat Newby Hall

Entry fee for non commercial individuals is £7 for one jam and £10 for two jams. Commercial entries are £15 per jam. All entrants get free admission to the event and to Newby Hall gardens.

Entrants can bring a guest on the day for the reduced price of £10. The event supports the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Various stalls selling their wares, as well as some musical entertainment of on the day, will add to the occasion. There is also the invitation to come dressed in Alice in Wonderland style or in Steampunk attire.

There will be prizes for children and adults for the best costume awarded in the Walled Garden.

There will be performances from Harrogate Spa Uke’s from 1.30pm on the Restaurant lawn.

Entries to the competition close on the September 1.

To enter go to http://www.worldjamfestival.com www.worldjamfestival.com