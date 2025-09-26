13 of the best dog-friendly pubs in Leeds to visit after a walk with your pooch

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 26th Sep 2025, 16:45 BST

In Leeds, there are many fantastic spots for dog walking across the city, including the likes of Golden Acre Park and Eccup Reservoir.

But while visiting one of these iconic locations, you may stumble across one of the many pubs Leeds has to offer - and wonder if your dog can join you inside.

Here is your guide to the 13 best dog-friendly pubs in Leeds, based on picks from Pure Pet Food.

Beck and Call, located in Meanwood, is a family-friendly pub which also welcomes dogs into the venue. Given its location near Meanwood Valley Trail it is an excellent pit-stop before or after a dog walk. The pub has received praise for its Sunday lunch offering.

1. Beck and Call

Located near the canal which is a dog-walking hot spot is the Kirkstall Bridge Inn. Dogs are welcomed in the downstairs area of the pub, where they offer beer from Kirkstall Brewery as well as delicious dishes.

2. Kirkstall Bridge Inn

Horsforth-based pub The Brownlee Arms is a dog-friendly pub which serves up comforting British classics. Staff at The Brownlee Arms makes your dog feel welcome by bringing them water and a bed to relax in.

3. The Brownlee Arms

Doghouse Bar & Bagel Shop in Kirkgate is known as a ‘quirky boozer’, which combines bagels, records, coffee and a bar. Not only is your dog welcome to join you inside, but the pub actually has its own resident dogs, Rita and Rodney.

4. Doghouse Bar & Bagel Shop

In Headingley, The Chemic Tavern is a historic alehouse where live events are hosted from folk nights to comedy sets and everything in between. The pub loves dogs so much that it has even hosted a dog show. It serves a selection of drinks, and although they don’t serve food you are welcome to bring your own.

5. The Chemic Tavern

The Lamb and Flag on Church Row serves up classic pub grub using local ingredients, as well as ales from Leeds Brewery and other alcoholic drinks. Dogs are welcome inside and may even be given a free treat!

6. The Lamb and Flag

