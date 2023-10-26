A brewery specialising in alcoholic ginger beer will permanently open its new Leeds taproom after being granted a licence.

DMC Brewery opened a new premises under the arches on Railway Street, on the eastern edge of the city centre this month, having previously operated in Wakefield.

The venue was granted permission to sell alcohol until 2.30am on weekends by Leeds City Council at a licensing hearing, despite nine objections from local residents fearing late-night disturbance. Sales will cease at midnight across the rest of the week.

But owner Giuseppe Romano, who runs the business alongside his wife, insisted the venue would not cause excessive noise.

DMC Brewery owners Gez and Ele

The former chef, from Morley, told the hearing he was targeting hospitality workers who wanted a quiet drink after work with the lateness of the licence.

He said: “We’re a craft brewery that specialises in alcoholic ginger beer. We’re not going to be slamming Jägerbombs and a baseline until 2am.”

Mr Romano said the taproom had operated throughout the weekend with a temporary licence, without “a single problem”.

He added: “I understand the concerns, but I feel they’re based on pre-conceived ideas, rather than on any substantial facts or evidence.”

The premises is opening on Railway Street. Picture from Google Maps.

Stressing that drunken anti-social behaviour wouldn’t be tolerated, he added: “I’d rather make less money and have a better reputation.”

But Luke Farley, Labour councillor for the Burmantofts and Richmond Hill ward the premises falls in, warned late-night alcohol sales could increase crime in the area.

Councillor Farley, along with his ward colleagues Asghar Khan and Nkele Manaka, had lodged a joint objection to the application.

He said: “I don’t believe that people leaving a bar, I’d assume in an intoxicated state, in the early hours of the morning is going to enhance the behaviours we see already prevalent in the area.

“It’s my view that the bar is more than welcome and I’m sure it would be a great addition, but 11pm feels a more suitable time for licensable activities to stop.”

The hearing was told, however, that the council’s environmental health unit had withdrawn its objection to the application, while the police had not expressed concerns either.