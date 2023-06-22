De Baga Chapel Allerton: Indian restaurant’s plans for al fresco dining space at popular Leeds hotspot
De Baga, in Chapel Allerton, lodged plans with Leeds City Council at the start of the month for the “construction of a glazed structure” at the front of the restaurant, in Stainbeck Lane.
It comes as part of wider plans to develop the eatery’s enclosed space, which is currently used as a smoking area, so customers can sit outdoors and enjoy the exotic cuisine.
Param Singh, 33, head of operations at the restaurant, explained: “We want to make it into a space that we can open in the summer, like a beer garden. It’s quite a blessed space because it gets plenty of sun, so we want to give people the opportunity to dine in the nice weather.
“We don’t have a definite date for the work, but exciting things are coming to De Baga. It will give us a massive boost in terms of attracting new customers.”
The restaurant currently has 120 seats, but that would increase if the plans to introduce outdoor dining go ahead. De Baga opened in Chapel Allerton last year, but has another branch in Headingley that has been running since 2019.
The Chapel Allerton venue recently launched its summer early bird menu, that gives diners the opportunity to try unique and interesting dishes that are not on the usual menu. It includes two courses for £22.50 or three courses for £25, and runs from Sunday to Friday, starting at 5pm and finishing at 7pm.