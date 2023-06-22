Leeds news you can trust since 1890
De Baga Chapel Allerton: Indian restaurant’s plans for al fresco dining space at popular Leeds hotspot

A popular Indian restaurant is planning on opening up its “blessed” outdoor space for al fresco dining in the summer sun.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 09:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 09:08 BST

De Baga, in Chapel Allerton, lodged plans with Leeds City Council at the start of the month for the “construction of a glazed structure” at the front of the restaurant, in Stainbeck Lane.

It comes as part of wider plans to develop the eatery’s enclosed space, which is currently used as a smoking area, so customers can sit outdoors and enjoy the exotic cuisine.

Param Singh, 33, head of operations at the restaurant, explained: “We want to make it into a space that we can open in the summer, like a beer garden. It’s quite a blessed space because it gets plenty of sun, so we want to give people the opportunity to dine in the nice weather.

De Baga, in Stainbeck Lane, wants to create an outdoor dining space. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe.De Baga, in Stainbeck Lane, wants to create an outdoor dining space. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe.
“We don’t have a definite date for the work, but exciting things are coming to De Baga. It will give us a massive boost in terms of attracting new customers.”

The restaurant currently has 120 seats, but that would increase if the plans to introduce outdoor dining go ahead. De Baga opened in Chapel Allerton last year, but has another branch in Headingley that has been running since 2019.

The Chapel Allerton venue recently launched its summer early bird menu, that gives diners the opportunity to try unique and interesting dishes that are not on the usual menu. It includes two courses for £22.50 or three courses for £25, and runs from Sunday to Friday, starting at 5pm and finishing at 7pm.

